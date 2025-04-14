Missing Dragon Ball? This Netflix Anime Will Fill the Void for You

Dragon Ball wasn’t just an anime, it was the blueprint of shonen madness: a cultural phenomenon defined by explosive martial arts, planet-smashing power-ups, and gravity-defying hair. The series shaped millions of childhoods and has a special place in the hearts of millennials and Gen Z alike. What started as a story about Goku’s adventures as a mysterious boy raised in the wilderness gradually evolved into a cosmic level fiasco after the arrival of Raditz in the Saiyan Saga. That marked the beginning of an era of never-ending galactic threats that Goku and the gang had to square up against.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But for fans craving the raw, unfiltered energy of Goku’s early adventures, WIT Studio is slicing through that void with Yaiba: Samurai Legend, a fresh adaptation of Gosho Aoyama’s (yes, the Detective Conan mastermind) 1988 cult classic manga Brave Sword Legend Yaiba. The original Yaiba anime aired from 1993 to 1994. Now, it’s got an exciting remake featuring updated animation and direction by Takahiro Hasui (My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100). Airing over two consecutive cours during the Spring and Summer 2025 seasons and expected to consist of at least 24 episodes, Yaiba: Samurai Legend is a love letter to shonen’s golden age, blending jungle-raised chaos, samurai swagger, and Aoyama’s signature wit. You can check out this anime on Netflix and Hulu where it has been streaming new episodes since April 5th this year.

Wit Studio

Everything you need to know about Yaiba: Samurai Legend

Picture Dragon Ball’s feral Goku meets Rurouni Kenshin’s blade-slinging charm, then inject it with Looney Tunes chaos. That’s Yaiba: Samurai Legend. Created by Gosho Aoyama, the series follows Yaiba Kurogane, a wild child raised in the jungle by his swordsman father. With Goku-esque spiky hair, superhuman strength, and a diet of questionable jungle fare, Yaiba stumbles into modern Japan like a hurricane in sandals.

But don’t mistake this for a nostalgia cash-grab. While Dragon Ball’s innocence drove Goku to protect Earth, Yaiba’s mission is simpler: master the Fujinken (Wind God’s Sword) and Raijinken (Thunder God’s Sword) to become the ultimate samurai. The premiere episode shows us how abrupt life can be. One moment, Yaiba is provoking a gorilla. The next, the whole gorilla squad pulls up for revenge and Yaiba takes shelter in a box full of bananas with his Father and pet tiger. Things take a wild turn when the trio is shipped off to Tokyo where a very different and interesting life awaits our protagonist.

It’s classic shonen meets gag manga comedy absurdity, with WIT Studio’s animation amplifying every goof into a spectacle. Minami Takayama voices the energetic protagonist Yaiba Kurogane, while Yoshimasa Hosoya, Manaka Iwami, and Junichi Suwabe voice other major characters.

Wit Studio

Why Yaiba Is Dragon Ball’s Spiritual Cousin

Let’s address the elephant in the dojo: Yaiba’s parallels to Dragon Ball are undeniable. We can see Toriyama’s influence, and can even call Yaiba a “spiritual cousin” to Goku’s journey. Both heroes are fish-out-of-water savages with bottomless appetites and a knack for turning everyday objects into weapons. Both are training early under very strong mentors and guardian figures. Both are on a hunt for strong opponents, even if it means being a massive headache for everyone else. But Yaiba carves its own legacy by diving into Japanese folklore instead of Dragon Ball’s Journey to the West origins, pitting its protagonist against demons instead of mighty aliens.

Aoyama also subverts shonen tropes. Instead of universe-ending stakes, Yaiba faces cursed swords, trickster demons, and his own cluelessness. His first friend, Sayaka Mine, isn’t a Bulma-esque genius or ninja sidekick—she’s a sharp-tongued civilian dragged into his mess. Their dynamic? Pure slapstick gold. When they first meet Yaiba is all over her, seeing the first girl in his life and then receiving his first beating for his up close inspection.

And let’s talk about Yaiba’s very own rival: Onimaru. Being an incredibly gifted swordsman, the high schooler lives his life with discipline and peace. Up till Yaiba turns everything upside down trying to get him to fight. Their first fight is a masterful mix of humor and action. The ever so unpredictable Yaiba is too much for Onimaru, biting him on the head to defeat him instead of sticking to a sword fight as intended. While some may draw comparisons between Onimaru and Vegeta, there are notable differences. For starters, while Vegeta’s path leads him from a villain to one of the Z fighters, Onimaru goes through the opposite by becoming the antagonist down the line.

The biggest thing that sets Yaiba apart from other Dragon Ball-inspired anime is how comical it is. Let’s face it: most Dragon Ball successors focus on bigger explosions, not heart. Yaiba dares to prioritize fun. While Naruto and One Piece inherited Dragon Ball’s epic scope, Yaiba resurrects its mischievous, small-scale roots. For fans who miss Goku’s early days—training in the wilderness, fighting dinosaur-sized foes—Yaiba is a time machine. The stakes feel personal, not planetary. Its fights are ludicrous yet grounded—no energy beams, just creativity and fluidity. It’s a reminder that shonen’s soul lies in joy, not just power creep.