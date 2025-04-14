Nichijou Creator’s Wild New Anime Reveals New Promo

Keiichi Arawi is among the best comedy mangaka currently working, having penned the bonkers sketch comedy Nichijou: My Ordinary Life, which received an excellent anime adaptation in 2011. Fans of the author’s other wild comedy series, CITY, have been patiently waiting for that series to receive the same treatment. That dream came true in September last year when Kyoto Animation announced it would be reteaming with Arawi for City the Animation. Ahead of the show’s premiere this July, Kyoto Animation has released some wacky new promos.

If there’s one word to describe Keiichi Arawi’s comedy, it’s “surreal.” Anyone who’s dipped their toes into the bizarre world of Nichijou knows that the sketch comedy writer loves to fill his ordinary worlds with eccentric characters and wild situations. For those who have been craving a similar hit since watching Nichijou, then City the Animation will be exactly what you need.

City the Animation Reveals New Cast & Promos

With City the Animation set to debut this July, Kyoto Animation has unveiled two new cast members through adorable animated visuals, as well as a very bizarre new poster for the show. Yujo Goto (Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid) has been cast as Sumiresakurakomi Tanabe, and Jin Domon (Nichijou) has been cast as the Tanabe family’s butler, Hotaka. Both characters received GIF visuals courtesy of Kyoto Animation, depicting the adorable art style that will undoubtedly lower viewers’ guards before delivering some bonkers comedy.

While the first two promos are cute, the third is incredibly bizarre. Along with the casting, Kyoto Animation revealed a new poster depicting a graffiti mouse with a red nose. The dark gray mouse on the light gray background looks surprisingly ominous for such a cute series. Even more bizarrely, the sketch is titled “God Graffiti.”

The official plot synopsis for City the Animation is expectedly vague. It reads, “This town, is not just a normal town. There’s laughter, love, and emotional moments. An unpredictable ordinary life presented by the residents! Exciting stuffs come one after another. Welcome to CITY.” Those familiar with Keiichi Arawi’s work will know that the simplistic description hides a tidal wave of eccentric comedy antics. City the Animation premieres on July 6th, 2025.

Nichijou Is a Must-Watch Before City the Animation

If you’re new to the wacky world of Keiichi Arawi, then there’s no better place to start than Nichijou – My Ordinary Life. Released in 2011, the series features a similarly mundane plot, with characters in a city living out their ordinary lives. However, the way their everyday lives are depicted is the furthest thing from ordinary.

Three school friends are constantly fighting over the smallest things, like trying to catch a stray sausage from a lunch box. The school’s headmaster has a wrestling match with a deer for no reason. The rich kid rides a goat to school with his butler. A scientist has created a robot friend with detachable hands to store cake and sweet treats. A dog bite causes a Super Saiyan-level explosion.

As you might expect from its contents, attempting to explain Nichijou to the uninitiated is almost impossible. What makes Nichijou truly special is the breathtaking animation by Kyoto Animation. Something as simple as catching a sausage is given intense animation that rivals and even exceeds some of the best action shonen series, which only makes it funnier.

