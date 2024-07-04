Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers Releases First Anime Trailer

Video games and anime go together quite well. Whether it’s by bringing anime franchises like Nier: Automata, Persona, Castlevania, or Street Fighter into the anime medium or giving anime series such as One Piece, Dragon Ball, My Hero Academia, and Jujutsu Kaisen video games of their own, the fusion generally works. Guilty Gear as a fighting game franchise is one that seems synonymous with anime, as the character designs, animation, and storylines seem primed for an anime adaptation. Luckily, the franchise has announced that an anime is on the way via Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers and has a new trailer to prove it.

Guilty Gear’s story focuses on “Gears”, aka creatures that have been fused with magic in a post-apocalyptic landscape. Like so many other fighting games, the appeal of the series is its eclectic cast of colorful characters and the fast-paced action that the fighter gives its players. In the past, fighting game series such as Street Fighter, Tekken, Virtua Fighter, Darkstalkers, Fatal Fury, and many others have had their chance to shine in the anime world, so Guilty Gear will be in good company.

Guilty Gear’s First Anime Trailer

Alongside the new trailer for Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers, Arc System Works and Sanzigen Studios confirmed that the anime adaptation would be arriving next year. The upcoming anime will be based on the latest game in the series, Guilty Gear -STRIVE-, which might have been the closest example of a fighting game intermingling with anime.

Earlier this year, Arc System Works, the video game company responsible for bringing Guilty Gear to life, released the following statement when it came to the franchise’s first anime series, “Sanzigen Studios, which produced game protagonist Sol Badguy’s “Find Your One Way” music video for GUILTY GEAR’s latest video game entry, GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-, will return to produce the anime series. Shigeru Morikawa (famous for “Argonavis the Movie: Axia”) will direct. Others attached to the project include GUILTY GEAR writer Norimitsu Kaihō for series composition and Seiji Mizushima (famous for Mobile Suit Gundam 00, Fullmetal Alchemist) as associate producer.”

