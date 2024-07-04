Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Features New Customization Options

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero got a comprehensive rundown of what the game’s all about and how to play it in a beginner’s handbook that was released this week, something that’ll be a useful guide to consult if you’re new to the Budokai Tenkaichi series. Most of the information included in that beginner’s guide was probably already known to returning players, but it did include a section that explained in greater detail for the first time how the different customization options in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will work when it comes to cosmetics and fighters’ powerups.

As revealed at the bottom of the beginner’s guide, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will let players customize certain fighters’ outfits. The obvious example used here was Goku who’s had many different looks throughout the various Dragon Ball shows and movies with players able to pick between those when outfitting him with clothes and accessories in the fighting game. In the image below, Goku was shown in different outfits including one where he wore a tattered version of his gi with no shirt which is a common look for the Dragon Ball icon during his more demanding fights. The guide even confirmed that the different outfits players use will sometimes affect their movesets.

In addition to the outfit customizations, you can also add up to 10 accessories at a time alongside different stat changes granted by Capsules. All those customization details and more can be seen in the breakdown below:

Outfits: You can change the character’s outfit based on your unlocked costumes. Note that this change is only cosmetic and does not have an impact on the character’s stats, but can sometimes change the move set when equipped.

Accessories: You can choose to equip some specific characters with their anime accessories, to reproduce their famous moves or partially change their look (Halo, Scouter, …).

Type: This defines the additional characteristics/abilities based on the character type you selected.

Ability Items: You can enhance characters’ abilities (speed, strength, HP, …) through capsules customizations.

The Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero guide talking about customizations said that every character in the game will be customizable, though it’s unclear just how far those customization options go for characters the further away you get from the core cast such as Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, Gohan, and others.