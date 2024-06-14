Guilty Gear Announces First Anime Series

Video games and anime go together like peanut butter and chocolate, with there existing countless examples of the two mediums crossing paths. Anime franchises like Dragon Ball, One Piece, and My Hero Academia create video games featuring their biggest characters, while video game franchises like Castlevania, Street Fighter, and Persona have received anime adaptations. Now, Guilty Gear is about to hit the world of anime as Arc System Works has announced that the fighting game series will get its first anime adaptation thanks to the upcoming Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Shockers.

Aside from releasing the first visual for the upcoming anime adaptation, the producers of the Guilty Gear franchise revealed which anime studio will be working on this new chapter focusing on the world of Strive. Sanzigen will work on bringing the fighting game to the anime medium, with the production house responsible for the likes of Sakura Wars The Animation, BanG Dream, Initial D, and 009 Re: Cyborg. Sanzigen also has experience in the world of video games as the studio lent a hand in creating cinematics for both Fire Emblem: Three Houses and Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

(Photo: Arc System Works)

Guilty Gear's Anime First Look

Guilty Gear first hit the scene as a fighting game franchise in 1998, and has always had an anime aesthetic when it comes to bringing its characters to life. If you're unfamiliar with the story of the series, Guilty Gear introduced a world where magic and technology co-exist and how these two elements help forge the lives of the fighters that make up the games. Story elements regarding Dual Shockers remain a mystery but the first visual gives anime fans some hints as to what's to come.

Here's how Arc System Works revealed the news that Guilty Gear Strive is set to hit the anime world, "Sanzigen Studios, which produced game protagonist Sol Badguy's "Find Your One Way" music video for GUILTY GEAR's latest video game entry, GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-, will return to produce the anime series. Shigeru Morikawa (famous for "Argonavis the Movie: Axia") will direct. Others attached to the project include GUILTY GEAR writer Norimitsu Kaihō for series composition and Seiji Mizushima (famous for Mobile Suit Gundam 00, Fullmetal Alchemist) as associate producer."

