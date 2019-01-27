‘Gundam’ Creator Opens Up About Anime’s Next Film

Sunrise is expanding the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise in many ways over the next year, and one of the big undertakings is the continuation of the “UC NexT 0100 Project,” which adapts many of the series’ spin-offs following the original Universal Century storyline.

One such project is a new film trilogy based on Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash, and the author of the original novels, and original Mobile Suit Gundam creator, Yoshiyuki Tomino shared his comments about the new trilogy.

As reported by Anime News Network, Tomino is delighted his work is being adapted even this long after the novel’s original release, “30 years after I wrote those novels, they are finally being adapted into film. As the author, I am so happy.” Tomino mentioned how the themes of the original work explored the necessary decisions for a modern society.

Even going as far to say that many of the problems when the original work was released are still around today, “The real world hasn’t progressed, and may even have regressed. Because of all the Gundam fans who gave this story the chance to re-emerge, its themes can pierce through society today.”

Most of all Tomino hopes that this story will break through to the next generation of Gundam fans, as they are the hope for the future. He wondered if whether or not current Mobile Suit Gundam fans have fallen prey to the hopelessness of the world and are thus “passing the baton” to the next generation of fans, “The production staff are getting younger, and the viewers who take in their work are even younger than that. I believe that this young generation will one day pave the way for a reformation of humanity – for Newtypes.”

Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash is the second project in Sunrise’s special “UC NexT 0100 Project” taking place in the original Universe Century timeline. It is currently slated to release “next Winter.” Like the first project, Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative, this Universe Century project will be focusing on what’s been going on in the series following the events of series like Mobile Suit Gundam and Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn.

Based on a line of novels originally written by Yoshiyuki Tomino (creator of the original Mobile Suit Gundam series), Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash is a three volume novel series set in UC0105 and follows Hathaway Noa, son of Federation ship captain Bright Noa first seen in Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack, after the events of that 1988 film.

Shukou Murase (Witch Hunter Robin) will be directing the trilogy for Sunrise. Yasuyuki Mutou (Basilisk, Deadman Wonderland) will be writing the scripts, Pablo Uchida, Naoyuki Onda, and Shigeki Kuhara will be adapting Haruhiko Mikimoto’s original character design for the animation, and Hiroyuki Sawano (Attack on Titan, Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative) is composing the music for the trilogy. Other important staff includes Yasuhiro Moriki as mechanical designer, Hideki Nakamura as art director, and Daisuke Imai as editor.

via Anime News Network