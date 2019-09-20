Gundam Fan-Art Imagines Series’ Next-Gen Mecha

While the series of Mobile Suit Gundam has continued to be the most popular anime mech franchise to grace the world, the design work for the Gundams themselves have stuck to a basic pattern throughout each interpretation. The big, bulky mechs have done well for their pilots in each unique reality, and while each series does manage to put their own unique spin on the Gundams overall, this fan art decides to attempt to bring the franchise to the modern world by creating a mech suit that is much sleeker and stylized than its predecessors.

Reddit User BigCat9715 shared this amazing fan art that takes a much sleeker look at the standard Gundam mech unit, slimming it down and sticking to the spirit of the original design while also adding some modern flair to the mechanical warbringer:

This certainly would be a good time to unveil an entirely new design for the classic Gundam suit, as the mobile suit franchise continues to stay in the public eye. Next year, a Gundam Satellite will be launched into space as part of the 2020 Summer Olympics taking place in Japan. Sunrise, the owners of the wildly popular franchise, have already released a Youtube channel that shares countless episodes from the numerous Gundam anime series that have been created in the past.

Certainly though, this newest idea for a Gundam model is tame in comparison to some of the outright bizarre models that we’ve seen debuted in the likes of series such as Gundam Wing and G-Gundam. G-Gundam for example had a series of mech suits that were patterned off each of the nations of the world, with some mechs in the series looking like cactuses and windmills of all things. Gundam Wing even gave one of the Gundams angel wings as part of its storyline.

What do you think of this new interpretation of the Mobile Suit: Gundam mech? Would you like to see it appear officially in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Gundam!

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a brand new live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary, a studio who is currently in the midst of bringing a new take on Toho’s Godzilla franchise to the screen.