Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX Unveils New Promo by OP Artist: Watch

Sunrise Studios has shared a new promo video featuring new footage for the upcoming Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX. The video highlights the beautiful animation made by Studio Khara, the same company behind the Rebuild of Evangelion films. The footage comes from the -Beginning- compilation film, showcasing the underground mecha battle ring, several new giant robots, and a surprise appearance of an iconic Gundam character. The movie has already been released in theaters in Japan, with a North American theatrical run scheduled to begin on February 28, 2025. The promotional reel also features the new opening music called “Plazma” by Japanese vocalist Kenshi Yonezu.

Yonezu’s music has been used for other anime beforehand, with his “Kick Back” song being the theme for the Chainsaw Man anime. He also performed “Peace Sign,” which was used as the opening for My Hero Academia Season 2, “Tsuki wo miteita – Moongazing,” music used in Final Fantasy XVI, and the “Spinning Globe,” a song used in the Academy Award-winning film The Boy and the Heron. -Beginning- covers the first three episodes of the anime, but there is no specific date schedule for the full anime series. Yonezu has also shared a new jacket artwork for his single of the Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX opening, featuring characters Amate and Shuji.

Spoiler Warning for Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX Character Details!

The Plot of Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX

With Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- in Japanese theaters, the series’ plots have been spoiled online already. The biggest reveal from the film is that the series takes place in an alternate version of the main Universal Century timeline from the original Gundam anime. Rather than the Earth Federation winning the One Year War depicted in Mobile Suit Gundam, the Principality of Zeon won instead. Char Aznable, the main rival antagonist of the original series, stole the Gundam from the federation and led the Zeon to victory.

Several mechas from the classic series return for Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX, given new redesigns by the same creative team behind Evangelion. A few classic characters also return with new designs, except oddly Char himself. Char looks almost identical to his appearance in Gundam Origins, which was directly ripped from his iconic appearance in the original anime. Char is, without question, the most recognizable human character in the Gundam franchise, and it seems as if Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX doesn’t want to change anything about the character for this new AU version of the series.