Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX Movie Sets North American Release Date

A compilation film for the upcoming Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX, called -Beginning-, recently launched in Japan. The film covers the first three episodes of the anime, offering fans new info on the series and a surprise return of a Gundam icon. Many Western fans hope the film will make its way Stateside, and GKIDS has officially announced -Beginning- will be coming to North American theaters next month. Anime News Network shared a press release from GKIDS that revealed the compilation film will be released in theaters on February 28th. The film will screen in 426 theaters across the continent, including 52 IMAX screenings.

Many Western companies have partnered with Sunrise, the studio behind Gundam, beforehand, releasing previous theatrical entries of Gundam to the West. In the fall of 2024, the original Gundam film trilogy from the 80s was released in theaters. Gundam Seed Freedom also had a widespread release earlier in 2024, becoming a box office hit worldwide. Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX film getting a release in the States was inevitable. GQuuuuuuX has been given a lot of media attention because it is being made by the same people who created Evangelion. Given the pedigree and hype, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- may entice all types of anime fans to come to the theaters.

What would Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning– be About?

Spoilers for Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX: -Beginning– has revealed the anime takes place in an alternate universe of the original Mobile Suit Gundam anime. In this alternate universe, the Principality of Zeon won the war over the Earth Federation, with Char Aznable piloting the Gundam rather than Amuro. The film and upcoming anime follow the adventures of high school student Amate Yuzuriha, who gets her hands on the high-tech Gundam mecha known as The Beginning. She teams up with a mysterious boy named Shuji, who has the Red Gundam that Char initially had in the war. They join an underground dueling ring for mecha known as Clan Battle.

The movie is already causing a bit of a stir in Japan thanks to pamphlets handed out after the show, with fans speculating about how the series features a certain returning franchise icon. With its seemingly recast role usually assigned to one actor tied to a high-profile One Piece role, the information has even rippled to other fandoms, making Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- already an impactful new release. North American fans should check their local cinemas for showings of the movie when it debuts on February 28th, 2025.

