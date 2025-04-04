Wind Breaker Season 2 Release Schedule Explained: What Time Do New Episodes Drop?

Wind Breaker Season 2 has just released its highly anticipated Season 2 as part of the Spring 2025 anime lineup. The series focuses on Haruka Sakura, a headstrong high school student who recently transferred to Furin High School. Judged and ostracized for his unique appearance, Sakura always felt alone, unable to find a place where he belonged. He took small comfort in fighting others and moved to another town in hopes of making a fresh start and climbing to the top. However, he didn’t expect that the supposed group of delinquents was actually protecting the town by using their fists.

Led by Hajime Umemiya, the group has a rule of not getting into unnecessary skirmishes. Despite his initial intention in coming to Furin, Sakura fits right in with the members of Bofurin and protects the town along with them. The first season ends on a cliffhanger as the first years make their way for a showdown against a notorious gang, KEEL. It adapts the few chapters of the arc, leaving the main showdown to be covered in Season 2. Here’s a complete release schedule of the anime, including the timings.

Wind Breaker Haruka Sakura

What Time Does Wind Breaker Season 2 Release New Episodes?

Wind Breaker Season 2 debuted on April 3rd and will release new episodes every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. PT, which is 1:30 p.m. ET. Both seasons of the anime are available on Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and the Indian subcontinent. The release date and timing of the second season haven’t been announced yet, but we can expect an update from the studio in at least a couple of weeks. The show is also available to stream on Prime Video.

What Is the Episode Count of Wind Breaker Season 2?

Unlike the first season, which released 13 episodes, Wind Breaker Season 2 is scheduled for 12 episodes. The release schedule is subject to change if the studio makes any last-minute delays, which isn’t usually the case.

Episode Number Release Date Episode 1 April 3rd Episode 2 April 10th Episode 3 April 17th Episode 4 April 24th Episode 5 May 1st Episode 6 May 8th Episode 7 May 15th Episode 8 May 22nd Episode 9 May 29th Episode 10 June 5th Episode 11 June12th Episode 12 June 19th

CloverWorks

How Many Arcs Will Wind Breaker Season 2 Cover?

Wind Breaker Season 2 will conclude the ongoing KEEL Arc and will at least adapt the Sakura /Tsubakino and Roppo-Ichiza/Gravel Arcs. The KEEL Arc will focus on the first year of Bofurin members joining the fight against KEEL to help Anzai. Anzai is desperately trying to save his friend from the notorious gang, but he always returns after getting outnumbered by them. Sakura witnesses his struggles and learns about the situation before deciding to help one of his classmates. As the first-year Grade Captain of Bofurin, he takes it upon himself to look out for Anzai.

Unexpectedly, all the other classmates also joined in to support one of their own. The second season highlights the unethical ways KEEL fights its opponents as it resorts to dirty tricks to win. Additionally, the Sakura/Tsubakino Arc focuses on Sakura’s new rival, who will strengthen his resolve to improve himself. While it’s unclear if the second season will fully adapt the Roppo-Ichiza/Gravel Arcs, we will at least get a few chapters from it where the Shishitoren gang, led by Sakura, faces off against the powerful Roppo-Ichiza and Gravel.

CloverWorks

What Happened in Wind Breaker Season 2, Episode 1?

The season kicks off with a prologue of the brutal fight against KEEL as Bofurin is on the verge of losing. Sakura is unable to tackle the enemies all by himself as he watches his friends getting overwhelmed by the gang’s barbarity. The episode then moves on to when Sakura and the others are headed towards the gang’s domain. Anzai and the others witness a brutally beaten Nagato, who is unable to free himself from the gang’s clutches.

It doesn’t take long for the fight to begin, and KEEL is easily able to overwhelm Bofurin. That is, until Ren Kaji enters the scene with his grade and lends them a hand. However, while the fight is going on, Sakura must deal with inner conflicts and focus on the enemy in front of him.

