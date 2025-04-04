Netflix’s Devil May Cry: How The First Season Finale Sets The Stage For Season 2

Netflix has released the first season of Devil May Cry in its entirety, as creator Adi Shankar has added his unique style to the earth-shattering, often hilarious story of Dante the demon hunter. Based originally on the Capcom video game franchise of the same name, the new animated series tells an original story while playing deep into the games’ mythology. Releasing eight episodes as a part of its initial season, a second season has yet to be confirmed by the streaming service but that doesn’t mean that the first season finale doesn’t set the stage for a wild future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning. If you haven’t seen Devil May Cry’s first season in its entirety, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. Throughout the first eight episodes of the video game adaptation, Dante is able to defeat quite a few demons and takes down the White Rabbit in the season finale. Unfortunately, the son of Sparda isn’t able to walk away with a win as “Lady” knocks him out to deliver him to Darkcom. In a wild twist, the US government doesn’t just reveal to the world of hell’s existence but also goes full force in invading the underworld to mine it for resources. Dante is trapped in a state of suspended animation while major elements are teased for his future all the same.

Devil May Cry 2’s Villain Returns

Devil May Cry 2 is often considered one of the most controversial entries of the video game franchise as the PlayStation 2 game failed to live up to the expectations that many players had following the first entry. For those who don’t know, the figure standing next to Vice President Baines is Arius, the main protagonist of the sequel game. In the Capcom entry, Arius is the head of the organization known as Uroboros and has some serious strength backing him up thanks to his sorcerer status. Ironically enough, Arius was featured in the series’ intro if you were a keen-eyed Devil May Cry enthusiast.

Throughout Devil May Cry’s first season, we witness Baines go from the most competent politician in his administration, leading Darkcom, to revealing himself as a fully-fledged religious zealot. While many of the demons of the hellish realm are innocent, this matters little to the Vice President as he cares little for their lives. Unfortunately, should Baines return for a potential second season, he won’t be voiced by Kevin Conroy as the voice actor had recorded these lines as one of his final performances. When it comes to villains that might appear in season two, Baines and Arius aren’t the only ones who appeared in the first season finale.

Vergil Arrives

netflix

At its heart, Devil May Cry is a story of two brothers. Dante and Vergil might share similar appearances but the two siblings couldn’t be any more different. Throughout the first season, Vergil would mostly appear during flashbacks, or at one point, his image was used by a shapeshifter to throw both fans and Dante for a loop. In the season one finale, we see the real Virgil emerge, after witnessing his demonic form in earlier episodes, as he frees several innocent demons imprisoned by Darkcom. Should a second season be in the works, expect Dante and Vergil to face off to stay true to the series.

Vergil has always been a wildly interesting character in Devil May Cry’s history as the anti-hero routinely shifts from straight-up villain to uneasy ally to Dante, should the brothers’ goals align. Dante’s dear brother is always looking for more power, hoping to use it in ways to better the world around him and he is willing to do anything to get it. Voiced by actor Robbie Daymond, we expect the voice of Vergil to have a much bigger role should the series continue.

Hell’s New Invaders

netflix

With the White Rabbit dead and the United States of America carving up hell for its resources, Devil May Cry’s second season is set to explore wild territory not seen in the original video game series. A major element of the first season of the animated series is that not every demon is a threat to mankind, with many acting as refugees simply seeking a better life on Earth. Now that humanity has taken the role of the villains for the future, Dante is going to have some big new challenges ahead, should he break free of Darkcom’s control.

Devil May Cry might not be confirmed for a second season as of yet, but if the video game adaptation follows in the footsteps of Netflix’s Castlevania, the Adi Shanker series could have a bright future.

Want to see what the future holds for animated Dante? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Devil May Cry and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.