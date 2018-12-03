‘Gundam’ Teases Release Window For New Movie Trilogy

Sunrise will soon be greatly expanding the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise next year with 5 new anime projects currently in the pipeline. One of such projects is a new anime film trilogy based on the 1990 novel series, Hathaway’s Flash.

Sunrise recently a teaser website for Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash, and confirmed that the film trilogy has a release window of “next Winter.”

As reported by Anime News Network, the visual here is the same as the previously unveiled visual for the Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash trilogy but has been updated with the “next Winter” release window. Per their report as well, screenings of Mobile Suit Gundam NT, the current film project in theaters, also teased a Winter release as well.

Based on a line of novels originally written by Yoshiyuki Tomino (creator of the original Mobile Suit Gundam series), Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash is a three volume novel series set in UC0105 and follows Hathaway Noa, son of Federation ship captain Bright Noa first seen in Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack, after the events of that 1988 film.

Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash is the second project in Sunrise’s special UC NexT 0100 Project” taking place in the original Universe Century timeline. Like the first project, Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative, this Universe Century project will be focusing on what’s been going on in the series following the events of series like Mobile Suit Gundam and Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn.

Sunrise has recently released the newest Mobile Suit Gundam project in Japan, and Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative, or Mobile Suit Gundam NT, is described as such:

“U.C. 0097. The year the Laplace’s Box was opened. Despite the revelation of the original charter for the Universal Century, which acknowledges the existence of Newtypes and their rights, the world remains largely unchanged. After the destruction of the Neo Zeon remnant force known as the Sleeves, the event that has come to be known as the “Laplace Incident” seems to have drawn to a close.

In the final battle, two Full Psycho Frame mobile suits displayed power beyond human imagination. The menace of the White Unicorn and the Black Lion were sealed away from public consciousness, and were consigned to be forgotten by history. But now sightings of the RX-0 Unicorn 03, long thought lost two years ago, are being reported. Its name is Phenex, an immortal golden bird.”

