Gundam Delivers Insane Replica That Stores Your Glasses

Mobile Suit Gundam has come in many shapes and sizes throughout the years of the wildly popular franchise. Whether it be in the traditional sense of the original anime series or franchises like Gundam Wing, or as digital creations in the recently released anime titled Gundam Build Divers RE: Rise, never before has a piece of Gundam merchandise managed to create such a beautiful piece for holding your glasses! The company OWNDAYS will be releasing this amazing new merchandise early next year.

Twitter Outlet Moshi_Moshi_GLB shared the details of the upcoming Gundam merchandise, allowing fans of the mech series to store their glasses in the head of the popular Mobile Suit and supplying one of the most unique piece of merchandise around, Gundam or otherwise:

This certainly isn’t Mobile Suit: Gundam’s first rodeo when it comes to merchandise, with “Gunplas”, plastic Gundam models, selling over 500 million since the franchise’s inception. While a price point has yet to be released for this particularly ingenious merchandise, it will be releasing in January next year, 2020, for fans looking for a brand new way to store their eyeglasses.

Aside from this replica, there have been plenty of life sized Mobile Suit: Gundam replicas that have been erected in Japan, with several neighborhoods creating life size statues throughout the country. With this piece of merchandise, along with a Gundam themed satellite launching next year as part of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, the Mobile Suit franchise has perhaps never had a better time since its inception nearly forty years ago.

Will you be picking up this Mobile Suit: Gundam head when it drops next year? What's the most insane piece of Gundam merchandise that has ever been released?

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a brand new live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary, a studio who is currently in the midst of bringing a new take on Toho’s Godzilla franchise to the screen.