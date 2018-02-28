Gundam: ‘Iron Blooded Orphans’ Manga Coming To An End

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron Blooded Orphans has a lot of fans considering the additions it made to the overall Gundam canon (taking place 300 years after the original), but now fans are especially sad to see it go.

Announced in Kadokawa’s Gundam Ace magazine, Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron Blooded Origins Gekko and Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack Beltorchika’s Children spin-off mangas with both end their run on March 26.

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron Blooded Origins Gekko was created by Hajime Kamoshida with illustrations provided by Dango and Hirosuke Terama and Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack Beltorchika’s Children was created by Uroaki Sabishi. The fourth and final compiled book volume of Mobile Suit Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans Gekkō will ship on April 26, while the seventh and final volume of Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack Beltorchika’s Children will ship this summer.

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans is a series set more than 300 years after the Calamity War first seen in the original Mobile Suit Gundam anime. With the Earth Sphere falling into anarchy, the world has given way to bandits and rebels. Iron-Blooded Orphans focuses on a young boy named Mikazuki Augus as he works for a security company, and his is used as cannon fodder during an ambush. Augus, along with his friend Orga Itsuka, take the chance to revolt against their demeaning employers – and the determined boy changes his fate when he begins piloting an abandoned mobile suit known as Gundam Barbatos.

One Mobile Suit Gundam fan even calculated what kind of power the mechas would yield in real life. Taking one of the most oft-ignored mechs in the series, that fans wouldn’t consider too powerful, they calculated an incredible range that would surely do damage in the real world.

Premium Bandai is currently taking pre-orders on their site for the two pillows representing a cute version of Char’s Masai cruiser and the SCV-70 White Base. With orders being taking until they sell out, they’ll start shipping out in March.

Financial magazine Weekly Toyo Keizai commissioned the 70 year old character designer forMobile Suit Gundam, Yoshikazu Yasuhiko, to draw their cover for their 2018 financial forecast issue.The cover depicts President of the United States Donald Trump partying for the new year with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The most damning, however, is the depiction of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, who sits on top of a nuclear missile in-between all of them.