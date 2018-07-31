‘Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans’ Sequel Project Brings in New Designer

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans fans have been looking forward to whatever is coming next for the series. Although details have been vague as to the nature of the new project, or a full confirmation, the addition of new mecha designers surely has fans piquing their interests.

It’s been recently revealed that four mecha designers have been brought on for the project, which certainly raises hopes for a big sequel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans have been wondering whether or not the new project would be a manga, but with so many mecha designers it’s leading some to theorize it’s more than that. Some fans want the new project to adapt the Calamity War events, but some just want it to continue on from the second season of the series. Regardless of whether the new project is an OVA, film, or new series, fans will be there to support it.

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans is currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll as is described as such:

“The Earth Sphere had lost its previous governing structure, and a new world was created under new systems of government. While a temporary peace had arrived, the seeds of a new conflict were being sown in the Mars Sphere, far away from Earth.“

Mobile Suit Gundam has one dedicated fan base, as one fan even calculated what kind of power the mechas would yield in real life. Taking one of the most oft-ignored mechs in the series, that fans wouldn’t consider too powerful, they calculated an incredible range that would surely do damage in the real world.

Financial magazine Weekly Toyo Keizai commissioned the 70 year old character designer for Mobile Suit Gundam, Yoshikazu Yasuhiko, to draw their cover for their 2018 financial forecast issue.The cover depicts President of the United States Donald Trump partying for the new year with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The most damning, however, is the depiction of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, who sits on top of a nuclear missile in-between all of them.

The newest anime project, Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative, is part of the “UC NexT 0100 Project,” which will tackle the events of the Universal Century storyline following the likes of the original Mobile Suit Gundam series and Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn. This anime project is currently scheduled for a release in Japanese theaters later this year.

Sunrise is also co-producing a live-action Mobile Suit Gundam film with Legendary Pictures, but unfortunately there are no other details about its story, staff, or release at this time.