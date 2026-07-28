One Piece Just Kicked Off the Beginning of Its End With Elbaph Arc Twist

One Piece is now in the midst of the climax for the Elbaph Arc, but its latest chapter has a new reveal that has kicked off the beginning of the end. One Piece officially began the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda’s manga run a few years ago, and it was confirmed that the long running series was now in the final stretch before it truly comes to an end. This was the case for the Egghead Arc as it made big reveals about the history of the world, but the Elbaph Arc has taken it to the next level.

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One Piece: Elbaph Arc has built on some of the previous reveals to truly make things bigger than ever before for Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hats. Not only did it fully reveal King Imu’s true form after many years of waiting, but Luffy officially kicked off his fight with the series’ biggest villain. With the latest chapter of the series revealing that the 20 swords at the center of the world are now in the hands of the Knights of God, however, it’s truly kicked off the beginning of its end.

One Piece: Elbaph Arc Fully Reveals the King of the World

Courtesy of Shueisha

One Piece had previously revealed Imu was the mysterious figure that sat on the throne as the King of the World, but One Piece Chapter 1189 now goes the extra mile to have each of the characters truly learn about this mysterious king. Despite thinking that the Five Elders sat at the top of the world government, each of the Straw Hats was shocked to discover that there’s a full King of the World that controls all of them as Luffy struggles in his fight against Imu. But that’s not all.

The King of the World’s throne was surrounded by the weapons of the 19 families that had originally agreed to unite the world before the events of the Void Century, and Imu himself uses three of these weapons on Luffy. It’s then revealed that the Knights of God, Shepherd Sommers and Rimoshifu Killingham, have two of these weapons themselves. These were strong enough to rule over the world long ago, and are now in the hands of those who are kicking off their grand plan for the true finale.

What Does This Mean for One Piece’s Ending?

Courtesy of Shueisha / Viz Media

One Piece has made a full sprint towards its grand finale with this reveal. Because now that Imu is moving into action, it means the world government is readying for some massive war that Luffy and the others need to be ready for in the future. While Luffy is intent on making his way towards the One Piece treasure, this tease of war is likely the one that One Piece has been hinting at ever since Luffy’s Straw Hat crew first expanded to a grand fleet.

There are 19 major weapons to keep an eye out for moving forward along with the three ancient weapons that the government has been trying to take control of. When coupled with each of the Emperors making their way towards the One Piece, this is likely going to be far from Luffy’s biggest fight yet. He needs to somehow survive this fight and be ready for whatever could be coming next.

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