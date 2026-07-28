Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is Finally Streaming With Crunchyroll After Very Long Wait

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has officially made its streaming debut a year after the film first hit theaters in Japan, and now it’s time to check it out with Crunchyroll. Demon Slayer has been a juggernaut of a success in Japan, and that continued with the first major film planned for the new Infinity Castle trilogy. The film first hit Japan last Summer, and actually remained in theaters for an unprecedented nine month long stretch before it finally wrapped up its run. That means that fans in the region had been supporting it in theaters all that time.

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Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle was in theaters in Japan, and that meant during all of that time it was left unavailable to watch for fans in international territories. That’s thankfully finally come to an end as the movie is now available for streaming with Crunchyroll in North America and other select territories, and it’s time to finally jump back into the movie if you either want to revisit it or check it out for the first time.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Now Streaming

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Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle I is now streaming with Crunchyroll with both English and Japanese language dubbed audio for fans in North America and other select regions outside of Japan. The film is also available for streaming with Netflix, but that’s only for those fans in select Asia regions as of this time. It’s currently exclusive to Crunchyroll for this first streaming launch, but it’s also now available to purchase on digital platforms such as Apple TV app, Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, and Fandango if you want to own it.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle I is the first of a planned trilogy of new films taking on the massive Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga, and wraps up the first of the final battles against Muzan Kibutsuji’s final demonic villains. There are a few key deaths that really took fans by surprise, and even included a Hashira in that as these battles are clearly the most intense that Tanjiro and the others have ever faced before. But it’s still only the beginning of a bigger war to come.

When Does Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 Come Out?

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Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle II is now in the works, but has yet to confirm a release window or date as of the time of this writing. Very little concrete information has been revealed for the second film in the trilogy, and that made the wait for this streaming release all the tougher. With a potential very long wait before we get to see the second film, fans outside of Japan have been waiting this past year to even revisit their favorite moments from the first film.

The hope is that now that the first Infinity Castle film is available for streaming, and hitting Blu-ray and DVD on shelves in Japan, that Demon Slayer can now finally move forward with Part 2. All of the attention had been paid towards this first film since it had done so well for a year after its release, and that meant there was no need to start talking about the second film yet. That should be changing soon enough as we wait on the next crucial update.

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