5 Genuine Masterpiece Anime Films Perfect For Beginners

The ever-growing popularity of the anime industry has many curious people looking to venture into the world of exciting shows and films. However, considering the number of anime available on every platform, choosing the right series for you can be overwhelming. Not to mention that many of them are long-running or have multiple seasons, which makes choosing the right anime even more difficult. Most beginners would end up choosing battle shonen series, since those series are often trending. However, the world of anime is way more vast than that. It doesn’t even have to be a series since there’s no harm in your first anime being a gorgeously animated film.

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Compared to anime series, films often have more artistic appeal since they have higher budgets and more production time. Watching films is also ideal for beginners who often don’t want to commit to longer shows from the beginning. This is why we’ve compiled a list of five gorgeous anime films that both beginners and even avid anime fans should definitely check out.

5) Lost in the Starlight

Image Courtesy of Climax Studios

Starting the list with a rather underrated film, but it’s definitely worth watching, especially for those who are looking for sci-fi elements with a romantic plot. Lost in Starlight is the first globally released Korean anime film, and the visuals are exceptionally beautiful. The story takes place in the year 2050, and it blends retro and futuristic elements to create a unique visual aesthetic. The film is further enhanced by the soothing soundtrack, which is a core part of the story.

The film follows Nan-young, an astronaut who dreams of leading the next Mars Expedition Project. After failing to make the cut despite having the talent, she visits Korea on a vacation and meets Jay, a former musician who abandoned his dream years ago. The story continues as the two embrace their dreams while also dealing with their growing feelings, even though they might have to part soon.

4) Look Back

Image Courtesy of Studio Durian

It’s been two years since Look Back was released, and it’s easily one of the greatest films of the decade. This heartbreaking film is based on a one-shot by Tatsuki Fujimoto, the manga creator of Chainsaw Man and Fire Punch. This coming-of-age centers around a middle school girl, Ayumu Fujino, who always draws four-panel manga for her school newspaper. She enjoys creating art while being praised for her talent, but faces a major setback when she is forced to hand over one of her manga slots to Kyomoto, a fellow student who barely attends her classes.

Not to mention that Kyomoto’s work received much more praise than ever, filling her with disappointment and bitterness. Fujino dedicates all her time to improving her art and eventually decides to meet Kyomoto, not expecting that the girl was one of her admirers. Despite her initially salty feelings, Fujino opens up to her and offers to create manga together. As the story continues, it explores grief, loss, and the journey of self-discovery through an artist’s lens.

3) A Silent Voice

Image Courtesy of Kyoto Animation

A Silent Voice touches on some sensitive themes such as extreme bullying and suicide while also focusing on redemption and forgiveness. While it may be a heavy watch for beginners, the film’s gorgeous animation, soundtrack, and above all, the story make it worth your while. The film centers around Shoya Ishida, who bullied Shoko Nishimiya, a hearing-impaired girl, in elementary school. After suffering relentless bullying from Shoya and his friends, Shoko had no choice but to transfer out of the school.

However, when the truth about the bullying came to light, Shoya’s friends pinned all the blame on him, causing him to be ostracized by everyone. After spending years struggling with self-hatred and social anxiety, Shoya seeks redemption and tracks down Shoko to apologize. Unexpectedly, Shoko accepts his apology, and the two slowly rebuild their friendship while struggling with personal scars. Even after several years, Shoko still feels inadequate after facing countless hardships.

2) Perfect Blue

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Directed by the legendary Satoshi Kon, Perfect Blue hit the Japanese theaters in 1998 and eventually became one of the greatest psychological thrillers of all time. Kon stunned the anime world with this directorial debut and etched his name in history as one of the greatest filmmakers ever. This masterpiece blurs the line between reality and fantasy, all the while depicting some of the best visuals seen in the industry. The story follows Mima Kirigoe, who leaves her famous J-pop idol group despite the fan outburst since she wants to pursue her acting career.

However, the transition hasn’t been easy since she has to deal with several challenges and prove herself in the entertainment industry once again. Unfortunately, during the most difficult time in her career, she becomes targeted by an obsessed fan who begins stalking and impersonating her. It doesn’t take long for the screenwriter and a photographer to be murdered one after another, forcing the young girl to question her own sanity, wondering if she has a split personality.

1) The Night Is Short, Walk on Girl

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

Another underrated entry on this list is Dandadan studio’s masterpiece that focuses on vibrant visual style, frantic and imaginative storytelling, and deep philosophy about living fully in the present. The film’s visuals are boldly expressive, and the wobbly animation and the surreal transitions make this film even more breathtaking as the creative editing amplifies the night’s dreamlike vibe. The story takes place on a lively night in Kyoto, following two unnamed protagonists, Otome and Senpai.

Otome is a university student who has decided to embrace her adult life by drinking at bars, joining street musicals, and simply having fun. On the other hand, Senpai is her shy admirer from the same university who spends the night trailing her, hoping to catch up with her and confess his feelings. Amid the beauty of the night, the film brings them together in an unexpected yet heartfelt romance.

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