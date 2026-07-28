Crunchyroll Launches English Dub for the Summer’s Biggest Hidden Gem Anime

Crunchyroll has finally launched the English dub release for one of the Summer’s best hidden gems that more anime fans should be checking out right now. The Summer 2026 anime schedule kicked off its run earlier this month, and with it fans got to see a whole new wave of releases introduced to the world. This means it’s been a very stacked month of shows that fans are keeping track of, and likely means that there are many shows that have gone under the radar thus far as a result.

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Crunchyroll also has a packed slate of English dub releases through the Summer, and many of them have begun their runs a couple of weeks after their original premieres in Japan. That’s the case for the anime adaptation of Jinushi’s Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You. It might have gotten an early start this Summer, but its quiet nature likely means it’s been buried under bigger franchises. Now that its English dub has officially premiered, it’s the best time to jump into this hidden gem for sure.

Image courtesy of Asahi Production

The English dub for Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You is now streaming its first episode with Crunchyroll as of the time of this writing, and will be releasing future episodes on a weekly basis. This is only for the main series, however, as the original mini-episode release for the series is currently only streaming in its original Japanese. It’s okay if you don’t watch those episodes, however, as they are broken up versions of Episodes 1 through 6 of the main series now airing through the Summer. You’re not going to miss out on anything.

The English dub voice cast for Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You includes Giles Panton as Sasaki, Caitlyn Bairstow as Yamada (and Tayama), Andrew Francis as Suzuki, Ruth Alexander as Ono, and Brian Dobson as Sasaki’s Boss. Though more characters will steadily be introduced as the dub continues. The anime’s been brought to life overall with Tadato Suzuki and Aoi Mori directing for Asahi Production, Mio Inoue handling the scripts, Yasuka Otaki providing the character designsm and Shino Kono and Sayaka Aoki composing the music.

What’s So Special About Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You?

Image courtesy of Asahi Production

Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You got a head start on the Summer 2026 anime schedule with the launch of a mini-anime series that showcased an early look at the episodes to come, and it’s really been sticking with fans ever since. It’s a quieter series where two adults weary of their usual work lives are finding solace in the moments where they get to smoke together in the evenings, and explores the shifting dynamic between the two as they spend time together.

It’s been slipping under the radar as many of the bigger anime releases started to make their debut this month, but you should keep an eye out for this one either way. It’s a nice slice of life series that’s bound to offer up a good palate cleanser in the midst of everything else you might be checking out over the rest of the Summer. Especially if you’re looking for more anime that appeal to an older demographic.

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