Fairy Tail Officially Returns With New Revival From Original Creator After 9 Years

Fairy Tail has returned with a brand new revival series from the original creator behind it all nearly ten years after the manga came to its end. Fairy Tail first made its debut in the pages of Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine back in 2006, and the franchise is going all out this year to help commemorate the manga’s 20th anniversary. But while the franchise has been active with official sequels and other projects over the last decade, the original creator is now back fully at the helm for a new release.

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Fairy Tail creator Hiro Mashima has moved on from the series in the last nine years with all sorts of new projects under his belt like Edens Zero and his current serialization Dead Rock. But even with all of those stories keeping him busy, Mashima has officially returned to Fairy Tail for a brand new manga series, Fairy Tail Re:FANTASIA, as both writer and artist. The new revival has released its first chapter (where you can find in English with KManga completely for free) and it’s going full circle with this new adventure.

Fairy Tail Re: FANTASIA Releases First New Revival Chapter

Courtesy of Kodansha

Fairy Tail originally ended back in 2017, but has since returned for an official sequel series Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. This sequel series features Hiro Mashima’s writing, but instead is illustrated by Atsuo Ueda instead. That means this new Fairy Tail Re: FANTASIA revival series is the first time in nearly a decade that Mashima has returned for a full Fairy Tail adventure. And it’s going full circle with its story as it’s revisiting one of the key arcs that helped fans fall in love with the series in the first place.

Fairy Tail Re:FANTASIA introduces Natsu, Lucy and the others as they are preparing for a new Magnolia Harvest Festival. It’s going to be hosting a new Miss Fairy Tail contest (which allows Mashima to highlight all of the fan favorite heroines after all this time), but the biggest draw is the upcoming Fantasia Parade. This brings back bad memories for Laxus and Master Makarov as Laxus’ initial betrayal of the Fairy Tail guild during the harvest festival was one of the key major arcs that really kicked off the series way back when.

What’s Next for Fairy Tail’s Revival?

Courtesy of Kodansha

Fairy Tail Re: FANTASIA won’t be sticking around for too long, and is reportedly planning only nine or so chapters before it comes to an end. It seems like the main story is reuniting Laxus and Makarov after all this time, and that will truly put a final bow on the Fairy Tail guild itself. There’s also the tease of a new villain towards the end of the chapter too, so we’ll have to see how they factor into the rest of the revival series as it moves forward through the rest of the Summer.

Fairy Tail kicked off its 20th anniversary celebration with the release of this new revival series, but unfortunately has yet to reveal whether or not there are any plans to bring the anime back anytime soon. Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has gotten its own anime adaptation that aired last year, but no word on a potential second season has been revealed. You can find both it and the original Fairy Tail series streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime.

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