Gundam: Reconguista in G Movie Debuts First Poster

The Mobile Suit Gundam franchise is celebrating its monumental 40th Anniversary, and Sunrise is marking the occasion with several new Gundam anime projects taking the franchise in a new direction. One of the upcoming projects is a series of compilation films coming to theaters re-imagining the events of the original Gundam Reconguista in G anime series. With five parts in all, the first film in the series is gearing up for its release later this Fall.

The official website for the new films shared the first poster for the first film in this compilation series, Gundam Reconguista in G I: Go! Core Fighter, and you can check it out below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gundam Reconguista in G I: Go! Core Fighter previously screening for a few lucky fans able to attend its premiere at Japan Expo 2019 in France, but will be having a special preview screening for other fans in Japan during the special “World of Yoshiyuki Tomino” exhibit at the Fukuoka Art Museum on August 24. The screening is free, but is limited through a lottery. But the films will begin their full release in Japan later this year. For fans outside of Japan, however, there are unfortunately no details about a wider release as of this time.

Gundam Reconguista in G was originally released as part of Mobile Suit Gundam‘s 35th Anniversary back in 2014, and even involved Yoshiyuki Tomino, creator of the entire franchise, returning to serve as chief director of the series. The anime is described as such, “The new era begins! The turbulent era known as the Universal Century has ended. Now, mankind looks towards prosperity and peace in the new era known as the Regild Century (R.C.). One of the most important resources in this era is the Capital Tower – a space elevator which towers over the land connecting Earth to space.

Its purpose, to transport the Photon Batteries the Earth relies on for power. It is worshiped as a holy place. Tasked with protecting the tower, one day on a practice mission, young Capital Guard cadet, Bellri Zenam is attacked by a high-performance G-Self Mobile Suit. Despite having never before encountered the G-Self, he feels a strange connection to it and its pilot, a space pirate called Aida Surugan. Little does Bellri know that he is about to uncover truths which will shake the entire Regild Century.”