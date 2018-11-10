Famous Gundam Attraction to Get a Gold Makeover

The famous Gundam statue in Japan is getting a new interactive light show this month, and part and parcel with that is the news that it’ll be light in gold when idle.

According to Anime! Anime!, a new projection-mapped light show featuring the statue will start on November 23rd and run through January 31, 2019 at Diver City in Tokyo. Guests will be able to cycle through different lights, with each lasting about a minute, and when not in use it will be lit with a gold color.

You might recall that the current Gundam statue, the RX-0 Unicorn Gundam, was not the original statue featured in at Diver City. The life-sized RX-78-2 Gundam statue which previously stood there was replaced in September 2017 with the new statue, which was designed by mechanical designer Hajime Katoki. The current statue weighs about 49 tons and stands at a height of nearly 65 feet.

Mobile Suit Gundam UC, or Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn as it is often known, is an adaptation of the novels of the same name, and was first announced in 2009 before releasing from 2010 through 2014. There was also broadcast edit of the same material called Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn RE:0096. The series is notable for taking place in Universal Century 0096, three years after Char’s Counterattack, which is also why the broadcast version is titled as it is. Reception of the series has been generally favorable among fans, though it is not held to be particularly incredible compared to some of the franchise’s other series.

