Gundam Announces Strangest Event In “Gundam Meets Business”

The world of Mobile Suit Gundam has certainly seen its fair share of strange crossovers since the anime universe debuted in the 1970s under the watchful eye of creator Yoshiyuki Tomino. With recent years seeing the mechs face down Hello Kitty and the franchise getting bizarre merchandise such as anchovies and curry, it seems that Gundam is looking to invade another weird world via the boardroom in “Gundam Meets Business” which is set to hold an event under the Walking Gunda in Japan later this month.

This upcoming event which is set to take place later this month at the Gundam Factory Yokohama is in conjunction with the release of the book that somehow takes the high-flying battle of mech suits from the long-running franchise and applies these dog fights to modern business practices. The authors of this book, Daisuke Otobe, Junya Tanaka, and Yuuki Bungo respectively, have touted the idea of translating how the business of the Gundam universe can be applied to similar practices in the real world, with the book itself diving into areas such as management, strategy, leadership, vision, professionalism, human resources, and design.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gundam.Info announced the event that is set to take place on March 26th, which will see the authors of the book convene to discuss the work as well as dive into how the mech battles of the series can somehow be used in the boardrooms of today in the real world, even without giant mechs at our disposal:

While the world of anime is already planning plenty of new projects in the world of Mobile Suit Gundam, Netflix in North America is looking to venture into this world via the realm of live-action with an upcoming feature-length film that will be directed by Jordan Vogt Roberts, the director responsible for Kong: Skull Island as well as the upcoming Metal Gear Solid film. While there has yet to be a release date for this new take on the world of Gundam, Netflix appears to be all-in when it comes to giving beloved anime franchises live-action makeovers.

Are you interested in checking out this strange fusion of Gundam and business? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Gundam.