Mobile Suit Gundam Says “Real-Life Gunpla Battles” Are Coming This Year

Mobile Suit Gundam has become so popular since first arriving in the 1970s that it has even infiltrated the real world, with life-sized statues bursting their way into numerous locales in Japan. With the Walking Gundam being one of the most ambitious statues ever created, this year is seeing the mech franchise taking another big step by hyping “Real Life Gunpla Battles” which will see Gundam plastic models digitized and pit against one another in a winner-takes-all virtual landscape.

The battles are set to take place at the “Gundam Factory Yokohama” from March 6th to the 13th, encouraging fans of the mech franchise to bring their Gundam plastic models to the event, have them virtually scanned, and witness the battles take place as major mechs clash against one another. The official description of this event reads as such:

“BANDAI SPIRITS Co., Ltd. and BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Co., Ltd. will jointly hold a test operation event of “ROAD TO GUNPLA BATTLE Project” to realize “Real Gunpla Battle” at GUNDAM FACTORY YOKOHAMA. Bring your own Gunpla, scan it on the spot and enjoy the battle in a virtual game space. Even if you don’t bring a Gunpla, you can enjoy the battle with the Gunpla prepared at the venue.”

Gundam is set to have a big 2022, not just with the arrival of these Gunpla battles for fans of the series, but also with the franchise releasing a new movie that will translate the events of the lost episode in Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan’s Island. On top of this film, Mobile Suit Gundam is also releasing a new series this fall in Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury, which has yet to reveal any animation or details as to what the story will be with this strangely titled series.

Japan has erected life-sized Gundam suits throughout their country, with the Walking Gundam being unique in the fact that it is able to take steps under its own power. With the walking mech set to stay open through 2023, it will be interesting to see if any new statues arrive in the near future.

