Gundam: The Witch From Mercury's First Episode is Now Online

October is a major month for the anime medium, with My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, and Bleach all set to return, to say nothing when it comes to Chainsaw Man's long-awaited anime adaptation arriving as well. Later this fall, Mobile Suit Gundam will return thanks to the newest season, The Witch From Mercury. Featuring the first female protagonist in the series history, the new series has dropped its first episode online for you to watch before the series begins proper next month.

Even though Mobile Suit: Gundam first arrived in the 1970s, the mech series has remained the most popular mech anime within the medium, as life-sized mobile suits walk under their own power in Japan and countless new stories continue in the anime and on the silver screen. Besides The Witch From Mercury, Gundam also revealed a new movie in Japan earlier this year that remade the notorious "lost episode" of the first season. While the franchise is also working on a sequel to the Gundam movie following the spiritual successor to both Amuro and Char, Hathaway, Netflix is also working on a live-action adaptation of the popular franchise.

The Official Gundam Youtube Channel released the first episode of The Witch From Mercury, before its October release, which gives mech fans an idea of the story that will feature the franchise's first female protagonist who will pilot a new Gundam of her own:

The first episode premiered both in Japan and at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year, giving fans an in-depth look into this new take on the world of Gundam.

If you're unfamiliar with the story of The Witch From Mercury, the official description for the new Gundam story reads as such:

"An era when a multitude of corporations have entered space and built a huge economic system. A lone girl from the remote planet Mercury transfers to the Asticassia School of Technology, run by the Beneritt Group which dominates the mobile suit industry. Her name is Suletta Mercury. With a scarlet light burning in her pure heart, this girl walks step by step through a new world."

