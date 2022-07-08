Gundam: Witch From Mercury Will Premiere at San Diego Comic Con

2022 is set to see Mobile Suit: Gundam return to the big screen in Japan via the recreation of the now legendary lost episode of the original series, but that's not all that this year has in store for the mech anime franchise. This fall, the series is set to get its first female protagonist in Gundam: Witch From Mercury, but fans of the anime franchise will have the opportunity to watch the premiere episode if they attend this year's San Diego Comic-Con.

Gundam: Witch From Mercury Prologue will be the episode in question, which will act as a prequel to the story of Suletta Mercury. The same special will also air in Japan on July 14th at the Gundam Factory Yokohama, the same location that currently is where the life-sized statue, the Walking Gundam, resides. With plenty of anime franchises set to have a role at this year's San-Diego Comic-Con, including the likes of Dragon Ball Super, One-Punch Man, and Bleach to name a few, Gundam certainly is in good company when it comes to this major event in the industry.

For those who might not be familiar with the story of this new mech series, the official description for Gundam: With From Mercury reads as such:

"An era when a multitude of corporations have entered space and built a huge economic system. A lone girl from the remote planet Mercury transfers to the Asticassia School of Technology, run by the Beneritt Group which dominates the mobile suit industry. Her name is Suletta Mercury. With a scarlet light burning in her pure heart, this girl walks step by step through a new world."

On top of both Witch From Mercury and the Gundam movie, Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island, the franchise is also currently working on additional films for the trilogy of Hathaway's Flash, a story that once again drops us into the original universe years following the original battles between Amuro and Char. Needless to say, now is definitely a good time to be a fan of the legendary mech franchise.

Via San-Diego Comic-Con Website