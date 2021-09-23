Nike’s Gundam Sneaker Set Is Out of This World

Mobile Suit Gundam has spent decades exploring the original world that introduced the mech suits that became prevalent thanks to the war between the Principality of Zeon and the Earth Federation, but the franchise has also branched out across different stories and alternate realities. Taking place following the events of Char’s Counterattack, Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn follows a brand new pilot that stumbles across a mech suit, and it seems that this anime series based on a serial novel is set to get its own pair of staggering Nike sneakers that capture the aesthetic of the mobile suit.

The Gundam sneakers will come in two different styles, with the first patterning itself based on the aesthetic of the Unicorn mech suit and the second set modeling itself based on the design of the RX-0 Unicorn Gundam 02 Banshee, which has a far different color scheme. Said sneakers will begin being sold at select Nike SB retailers on September 24th, with the shoes being made available on September 27th online. The pair of sneakers will retail for $120 USD upon release and it’s clear that this is one of the most fashionable crossovers between the sneakers of Nike and the world of Mobile Suit Gundam.

The Gundam/Nike Collaboration not only shared a new anime video showing off these new sneakers but also gave fans a close look at the anime shoes that model themselves using the aesthetic of the unique mobile suits that continued the fight between the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon:

If you haven’t had the chance to catch the seven episodes of Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn, they are currently available to stream on Netflix, with the streaming service offering the official description of the series which reads as such:

“When Banagher Links meets the mysterious Audrey Burne, he inherits the Unicorn Gundam and is swept up into the battle for space colony independence.”

While there have been no plans so far to revisit the world of Unicorn specifically, but there is currently a story revisiting the original universe in Gundam Hathaway, a trilogy of films that will explore the heir apparent to both Amuro and Char.

Will you aim to add these Gundam Nike sneakers to your collection?