Gundam Announces First New Series in 7 Years

Gundam changed the game for mech anime decades ago, and it seems the franchise is ready to take on a new era. After all, a report from Japan has gone live about the series and its recent surprise announcement. The studio behind Gundam is working on a brand-new series, and it will be the first to debut in close to a decade.

The information was made public by Sunrise after the studio kicked off its Dai 2-kai Gundam Conference overseas. The event was dedicated to all things mech, and Sunrise informed fans it is producing its first new series in seven years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And what will be the show be like? Well, Sunrise has a name in mind. The new series will be called Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury, and it is slated to debut in 2022. Speaking of the announcement, Bandai Namco Entertainment’s chief Gundam officer only had good things to say.

“We are aiming to create a work that even young generations will support,” Koji Fujiwara shared. “We are making bigger developments than ever before.”

For fans of Gundam, they know this update is a big deal. After all, Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans was the last new series done by Sunrise, and it went live in October 2015. The series continued the following year with season two, and Gundam has kept busy with new films and specials since.

Now, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury is ready to take the helm. Little is known about the anime save for its title and release window. Given the name, fans are expecting the Gundam series to explore Mercury, and its so-called witch could be anyone or anything. Hopefully, fans will get more information as winter rears its head, so netizens should keep their ears to the ground.

What do you think of this big Gundam announcement? Will you be tuning into this witchy new series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – ANN