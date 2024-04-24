Haikyu the Movie: The Dumpster Battle Trailer Released

Haikyu The Movie: The Dumpster Battle is the first of two films that will bring Shoyo Hinata's long journey to a close. Once the movie brought in serious box office receipts in Japan, becoming one of the biggest anime movies of all time, it was a safe bet that the anime film would hit North America. Prior to arriving in the West, a new trailer has arrived that features new footage in the volleyball match that is sure to be one of the biggest anime moments in 2024.

Haikyu, like many other anime, first began as a manga. Arriving in 2012 from creator Haruichi Furudate, the manga's story has already come to an end while the anime adaptation is attempting to play catch-up with its final two films. In Japan, the first of the pair of finales is titled Haikyu: The Decisive Battle At The Garbage Dump and brought in a tidy sum during its theatrical run. Netting over $58 million USD in Japan alone, North America will release the movie in theaters on May 31st, alongside countries including Canada, Ireland, Finland, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

The Dumpster Battle Trailer

Crunchyroll has a solid track record when it comes to bringing anime films to North America. Most recently, Spy x Family CODE: White was able to crack the top five films, once again showing how big anime continues to be around the world. Luckily, if you want to catch up on the original animated series, Crunchyroll has you covered with the first four seasons on its platform.

If you want to learn more about the story of the volleyball match taking place at the Garbage Dump, here's how Crunchyroll describes the first of the final two films in the Haikyu franchise, "Shoyo Hinata joins Karasuno High's volleyball club to be like his idol, a former Karasuno player known as the "Little Giant." But, Hinata soon finds that he must team up with his middle school nemesis, Tobio Kageyama. Their clashing styles turn into a surprising weapon, but can they beat their rival Nekoma High in the highly anticipated "Dumpster Battle," the long-awaited ultimate showdown between two opposing underdog teams?"

Do you think Haikyu will spike the ball in its grand finale? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest on sports anime and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Haikyu.