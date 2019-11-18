Haikyuu’s Upcoming OVA Drops New Trailer

It has been a long time since fans got an update from the Karasuno Volleyball team, but the gang has not forgotten them. Awhile back, fans did learn a new season of Haikyuu would go live in 2020, but a few lucky fans will not need to wait until next year for an anime treat. After all, an OVA for Haikyuu is getting ready to go live, and the two specials just put out a trailer to entice fans.

Taking to Youtube, a full trailer went live for Haikyuu: Land vs Sky. The episode is one of two specials joining the anime ahead of season four, and the video has fans all riled up.

As you can see above, the trailer shows an array of students on avolleyball court. The uniforms will look familiar as the kids have been introduced before. All of the students have faced of with Karasuno, and a good few of them will have fans rooting in their favor.

To be specific, the Haikyuu trailer features players from Nekoma High School as well as Fukurodani Academy. Nohebi Academy and Itachiyama Academy round up the gang as the four schools compete over three opens spots at Nationals.

If you want to catch the OVA this year, it will require a bit of traveling. The first episode will be sold early at Jump Festa 2020 in Japan between December 21 – 22. It will then be sold on its own starting in January. For those who get the OVA overseas, the purchase will come with a bunch of goodies like a poster, tote bag, and more.

Are you ready to see this new Haikyuu special?

Haikyuu was created by Haruichi Furudate for Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. If you’re interested in seeing what Haikyuu is all about, you can read about it here: “Haikyuu is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata’s love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the “King of the Court” Tobio Kageyama’s team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined.”