Haikyu Creator Celebrates New Movie Trailer With Special Sketch

Haikyu's anime is coming back for a new movie as the start of the beginning of its end, and the creator behind it all is celebrating the debut of the movie's first trailer with a special new sketch! Haikyu's TV anime wrapped up its fourth season some time ago, and rather than continue with a Season 5, the anime is actually coming back for its final set of projects. There will be two movies adapting major moments from the final arcs of Haruichi Furudate's original Haikyu manga series, and the first of these movies will be releasing next year.

Haikyu's anime will return for two final movies dubbed the Haikyu! FINAL movie projects, and the first of these films will be adapting the highly anticipated rematch between Karasuno and Nekoma. During a special event for the Haikyu anime the first trailer and promotional materials for the upcoming movie have been revealed, and series creator Haruichi Furudate is celebrating with a special sketch of Shoyo Hinata and Kenma Kozume enjoying the movie. Check it out below.

What to Know for the New Haikyuu Movie

Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump is the first of the two new movies planned for the anime's grand finale, and will be releasing across theaters in Japan on February 16, 2024. There has yet to be any international release plans revealed for either of the new movies as of this writing, but they will feature a returning voice cast from the anime. Returning staff members include Susumu Mitsunaka serving as director and screenwriter for Production I.G., Takahiro Kishida as character designer, and Takahiro Chiba will serve as chief animation director.

If you wanted to check out the four seasons of the Haikyu anime series before the new movies bring it all to an end, you can now find it streaming on Crunchyroll. They tease Haikyu as such, "Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata's love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the 'King of the Court' Tobio Kageyama's team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined."

