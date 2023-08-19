Haikyu Reveals Anime Series Finale's Title

To this day, Haikyu is considered to be one of the best sports anime in the medium. Focusing on a young volleyball team that is attempting to make its way to the top, the manga by creator Haruichi Furudate came to an end in 2020 and the anime adaptation is aiming to do the same. Haikyu's grand finale was confirmed to arrive in the form of a two-part movie, with the title for the first film hitting the internet and setting up a serve.

It's been over a decade since Haikyu first hit the scene in the pages of Shonen Jump, with the franchise truly gaining its footing once the anime adaptation arrived in 2014. Since the television series arrived, Production I.G. has been in charge of leading Hinata's team to victory in its history. If you're unfamiliar with I.G., the anime studio has been responsible for the likes of Psycho-Pass, Heavenly Delusion, and will bring to life Kaiju No. 8 with its anime adaptation arriving next year.

Haikyu The Final Part 1

The first film in the two-part finale will be titled, "Haikyu!! The Movie -Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump". Production I.G. has yet to confirm when the movie, or its follow-up, will arrive but the studio is aiming to drop new information next month. I.G. has confirmed that more information will hit the internet on September 24th.

The four seasons of the anime, movies, and OAD specials can now be found streaming with HIDIVE and Crunchyroll. They describe Haikyuu's anime adaptation as such, "Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata's love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately, the team is matched up against the "King of the Court" Tobio Kageyama's team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined."

