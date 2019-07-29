Haikyuu Season 4 Releases Impressive New Key Visual

If you have been missing the world of anime volleyball, you don’t have to go without for much longer. The boys of Karasuno High School will make their way back to TVs this year with a fourth season of Haikyuu, and fans are plenty excited to see the players again. So if you want to check on your top player, you can do so now.

After all, a brand-new visual for Haikyuu season four has gone live, and it focuses on your favorite characters.

Recently, the official Haikyuu Twitter page shared the season four visual which can be found below. As you can see, Hinata is front and center with his orange hair, and the Karasuno team is joined by four other popular squads.

Of course, it is Karasuno that comes on top here. Not only is Hinata seen centered with a volleyball in hand, but he is joined by Kageyama and two other teammates. As the rest of the players come into focus, you can see Bokuto and Akaashi flexing to the righthand side, and they are looking plenty buff. In fact, all of the characters appear to be thicker with their brand-new designs. Clearly, they have been hitting the gym hard since season three ended, so you can imagine how intense their serves will be when season four drops.

Currently, Haikyuu season four does not have a firm release date, but it is slated to debut in 2019. Fans are expecting the anime to return in the Fall, but it isn’t out of the question to have a Winter comeback.

Haikyu!! was originally created by Haruichi Furudate for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012.