Haikyuu Shares First Details on Its New Manga One-Shot

Haikyu has easily been one of the most recognizable sports anime around, taking the sport known as volleyball and interjecting anime action into the matches that take place within. As the anime franchise celebrates its tenth anniversary, the series has been announcing a number of projects to help ring in the occasion, with the projects spanning from real-life partnerships with volleyball teams and art from the series creator. Now, it seems that a new manga special is set to travel into the past with the “Scheming Captain”.

In helping to celebrate this big year for Haikyuu, the anime franchise has already confirmed a number of the new projects that the series has in the works to help kick off its anniversary celebration. While this new manga special is set to explore the life of Kuroo, there is also another manga project from creator Furudate that is set to focus on the lives of the main volleyball team led by Shoyo, following the conclusion of the manga which has yet to be fully adapted into the anime series. The anime itself received four-season, spanning over eighty episodes, though fans have been left wondering if perhaps the franchise might announce a comeback as part of the many special events set for 2022.

Twitter User Manga Mogura RE shared a first look at the upcoming one-shot that focuses on the “Scheming Captain”, arriving in Weekly Shonen Jump later this month to take us back to an earlier time in the history of Haikyuu as fans continue to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the series:

A new special chapter of "Haikyuu" by Haruichi Furudate titled "Haikyuu Tokubetsuhen Matsuri Futatabi" with focus on Kuroo will be published in Weekly Shounen Jump issue 21-22/2022 out April 25. 19 pages. pic.twitter.com/oGR0hyAEVS — Manga Mogura RE (Anime & Manga News) (@MangaMoguraRE) April 14, 2022

If you have yet to dive into the world of Haikyuu, the official description of the series from Crunchyroll reads as such:

“Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata’s love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the “King of the Court” Tobio Kageyama’s team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined.”