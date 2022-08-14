Hatsune Miku Is About to Get a Massive $700 Plush

In the world of anime girls, there are dozens of popular avatars, and then there is Hatsune Miku. The twin-tails teen is one of the most popular vocaloids to debut in history, and her moe aesthetic has become known worldwide. After debuting in 2007, Hatsune Miku is nigh impossible to top when it comes to popularity, and now the singer is getting a massive $700 plush that collectors are desperate to buy.

If you did not know, the team at Taito is teaming up with Hatsune Miku's team to make the mega-plush. The figure will come in at over 36-inches and act as the newest addition to the Taito Spiritual line. So if you have been saving up for a special Hatsune Miku collectible, this is about as big as you can get!

(Photo: Taito)

And yes, this Taito plush will cost some rather pretty pennies. The item hit up Amazon in limited stock stateside to the tune of $700 USD while other outlets like Bid Bad Toy Store retail the plush for $800. This all comes before shipping and taxes mind you. But as we all know, the heart wants what it wants. If it wants to spend a grand give or take on Hatsune Miku, that is what it will do. Right now, pre-orders for this plush are sold out, but fans expect more to become available. And at worse, there is always the secondhand market.

As you can imagine, this plush is a big investment, but Hatsune Miku is all about cute merchandising deals. In the past, the vocaloid has rolled out collabs on everything from snow sculptures to car wraps and more. So if you are wanting to nab this plush, we wish you the fastest shipping speeds possible.

Would you like to add this Hatsune Miku collectible to your stash? Or are you saving room at home for something else?