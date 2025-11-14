Hazbin Hotel Season 2 Reveals Its Traitor (And It’s Tragic)

Hazbin Hotel is preparing to hit the end of its second season, so it makes sense that the animated series would be throwing in some major curveballs before the season finale. Earlier this week, one of Charlie Morningstar’s closest allies was revealed to be a “mole” for the show’s current “big bad,” proving that no one is safe from the more nefarious aspects of the underworld. In a tragic twist, the traitor residing within the hotel isn’t all that they appear to be, adding a significant wrinkle to the Hellaverse entry that has taken the world by storm.

Warning. If you have yet to see the sixth episode of Hazbin Hotel’s second season, “Scream Rain,” be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. Since the beginning of season two, it appears as though Vox has always seemed to know what is happening within the Hazbin Hotel. In a surprising reveal, it seems that fan favorite Angel Dust was the traitor to his friends, but not how you might expect. Angel Dust was secretly sharing information with Vox, but was doing so thanks to hypnosis that had been administered to him. You can check out the moment of the big reveal below, as Amazon shared the scene that broke Angel Dust’s heart.

Angel Dust’s Path to Redemption

Angel Dust has been a fan-favorite part of the Hellaverse since he first debuted in Hazbin Hotel’s pilot episode, and for good reason. The drug-addicted, foul-mouthed supporting character hasn’t just been one of the funniest parts of the series; he’s also created some of the best songs in the animated series. Five years ago, Angel Dust belted out the song, “Addict,” which wasn’t a part of the animated series itself, but became a hit all the same. The YouTube exclusive currently sits with over two hundred million views to date, proving how big the property was even before it arrived on the streaming service.

The second season did what many thought might be impossible, redeeming a member of the underworld and proving that Charlie Morningstar’s mission could be successful. Sir Pentious, thanks to sacrificing himself to save his friends at the end of season one, was welcomed into heaven, meaning that his allies could potentially do the same. We have to imagine that plenty of Hellaverse fans are rooting for Angel Dust to be redeemed, though the supporting character still has a lot of internal issues to work out.

Even though the current season is preparing to come to an end, Hazbin Hotel still has a bright future ahead of it. Thanks to the success of the first season, Amazon Prime Video has already confirmed the Hellaverse series all the way up until season four. In recent days, those working on the show have confirmed that not only is season three being worked on at present, but the production on season four is also underway.

