Hazbin Hotel Season 2 Smashes Several Records Following Series Return

The Hazbin Hotel is back in operation, as the Amazon Prime Video series has returned for its second season. With the return of Charlie Morningstar and her fellow demons, the surreal Hellaverse series is cracking open its story to examine the origin stories of many of its beloved characters. Both Sir Pentious and the Radio Demon have had their origin stories told in season two, but these reveals are far from the only shocking things that the franchise has to celebrate. Hazbin Hotel season two is crashing through some major records, and it’s not just related to its ratings.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To start, Hazbin Hotel is currently in the top ten ranking of Amazon Prime across fifty different countries. Considering that the animated series has been one of the most “in-demand” animated shows in recent years, as confirmed by Guinness World Records, this should come as no surprise. This isn’t the only thing that the Hellaverse series has to celebrate so far, as its catchy tunes are making serious headway. As it stands, Hazbin Hotel has simultaneously held the top three spots on Apple iTunes US charts. The songs include “Piss (A Love Song)” as the number one, “Don’t You Forget (Reprise)” as the number two, and finally, “Clean It Up!” as the number three. This ranking just goes to show how big the show has become in a rapid amount of time.

The Hellaverse Expands

amazon

Considering the popularity of Hazbin Hotel, it should come as no surprise that Amazon has gone all-in on the underworld. Not only will the show return for a third season, but work has already begun on season four. Joining Charlie and her friends is Helluva Boss, the other animated series taking place within the Hellaverse. This series is also confirmed for four seasons, though the story of I.M.P. will end with the fourth and final season. Recently, we here at ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with creator Vivienne Medrano about the upcoming crossover that will smash these two worlds together in a way that fans might not see coming.

“In the background, we’re figuring out what it looks like.” Medrano revealed when it comes to the meeting of Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss, “What I can say is that there will be crossover elements, and I’m excited for people to see that. I have no idea what people want in terms of what a crossover looks like, but now that the two worlds can be openly shared, you will absolutely see that happening, and I’m super excited for it.” Nothing has been set in stone as to when we can expect this crossover, but we have to imagine that it will take place before we see Helluva Boss reach its end. Charlie and Blitzo have already met in a special crossover to announce that Helluva Boss was coming to Amazon Prime Video, and it already feels like the two stories go together like peanut butter and chocolate.

What do you think of Hazbin Hotel’s rise in power? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Cartoon Base