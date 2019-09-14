Funko Unveils New York Comic Con Exclusive Hello Kitty Pop

The company Sanrio has a gigantic list of characters under its belt, with over 400 anthropomorphic creations rounding out its catalog. Among these animals, the most popular by far is Hello Kitty, which is so popular that it has become one of the highest selling franchise in the world. When we say the “highest selling franchise”, we aren’t just talking about anime or cartoons, we’re talking every other franchise in media, only lagging behind the juggernaut that is Pokemon. To celebrate the Sanrio creation, New York Comic has announced that they will be releasing an exclusive Hello Kitty Funko Pop at their upcoming convention!

Twitter User Funko Pop Hunters has managed to find the exclusive, unique Hello Kitty figurine, placing the popular white feline in an adorable get up as the Statue of Liberty, truly solidifying her role in the wildly popular New York City convention:

2019 NYCC Exclusive Reveals: Sanrio! pic.twitter.com/LSGWz2qvku — Funko POP Hunters (@FunkoPopHunters) September 12, 2019

Originally created in 1974, Hello Kitty has amassed $80 Billion USD and spawned thousands of pieces of merchandise as well as a number of anime, comics, and various other stories that star the albino cat and her colorful cast of friends.

Perhaps one of the most popular recent creations of the character creator company is Aggretsuko, a Netflix series which follows a red panda attempting to survive the mundane life of a salary woman in modern day Japan. What sets Aggretsuko apart isn’t just her surroundings, but the fact that in order to let off steam and cope with life, she unleashes her true passion: death metal karaoke!

The new Hello Kitty anime series is currently scheduled for a release in 2021, and each episode will run about 11 minutes or so. Titled The World of Hello Kitty, the series will run for 52 episodes and is officially described as such:

“The World of Hello Kitty will feature the famous titular character along with her friends from the Sanrio universe as they try to live in harmony in their not-so-quiet neighbourhood. Kitty’s friends are all very different and they each have their little quirks, so their tight-knit community is often put to the test. But at the end of the day, Kitty always brings them back together, because she accepts her friends for who they are.”