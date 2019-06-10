Hello Kitty Celebrates 45th Anniversary With Limited-Edition Schick Razors

Hello Kitty has become the world’s top kawaii culture ambassador, and the Sanrio mascot is looking to grow their reach. With their 45th anniversary on the horizon, Hello Kitty has a slew of plans set to hype their birthday, and it turns out Schick razors is backing the character up.

Today, Schick Intuition has confirmed plans to release several limited-edition shaving packs focused on Hello Kitty. Two packs will be released with varying color schemes; The pack filled with shea butter sensitive care strips will come in pink while the aloe option comes in teal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So if you’re into kawaii culture and need to shave for an upcoming beach trip, then these exclusive packs will be just the thing for you!

The shaving sets will be made available on June 25 either through Shick’s website, Walgreens, Walmart, Amazon, and more. However, some lucky fans will be able to get their hands on the kits ahead of time.

“To gain access to the exclusive pre-sale, fans in New York City can visit the first-ever shoppable mural (341 7th Ave) to get access to the presale on Monday, June 10! Fans not in NYC can get access to the presale by sharing a photo on Instagram of their favorite Kawaii moment using the hashtags #Kawaii #SchickIntuitionxHelloKitty and tagging @SchickIntuition and @HelloKitty. Then @SchickIntuition will DM them a link to the exclusive presale! Quantities are limited,” Schick confirmed in a new press release.

If you want more details on the pre-sale event, you can read up on it below:

Pre-Sale Details: First Ever Shoppable Mural

Timing: The Schick® Intuition® Limited Edition Hello Kitty® Razor Gift Pack pre-sale will be live from June 10th to June 24th.

How to Participate: New York City: Get a dose of Kawaii cuteness and visit the first-ever shoppable mural in Chelsea (341 7th Ave) to snap a picture of the hidden QR code in the mural to access the pre-sale site. Nationwide: For beauty mavens anywhere else, snap and share your favorite Kawaii moment on Instagram using the hashtags #Kawaii #SchickIntuitionxHelloKitty and tagging @SchickIntuition and @HelloKitty to be DMd the exclusive presale link!

So, are you ready to snag yourself one of these collectible shaving kits? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!