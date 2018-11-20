‘High School DxD’ Is Having One Hilariously NSFW Sale

It has been said that anime has something for everyone. From sports to sci-fi, the medium has franchises telling every sort of story, so it’s no surprise High School DxD has a loyal fanbase of its own. And, thanks to a rather special sale, those fans can get High School DxD on the cheap this holiday season.

Just, make sure you pay real close attention to the price tag here. If it doesn’t make you blush, then what will.

Over on Funimation, fans were delighted when the company put one of its High School DxD bundles on sale. However, that joy turned into all-out hysteria when fans noticed what the sale did to the big bundle’s price tag.

You know, since the bundle went from $189 to a solid $69 — and no, that’s not a joke.

As you can imagine, the sale’s solid innuendo has got fans blushing and chuckling in turn. High School DxD is no stranger to sex jokes or lewd references, but this sale has taken the series’ aesthetic to a whole new level. Plus, Funimation’s product description for the devilishly fun bundle will make fans raise an eyebrow.

“The best version of a devil’s threesome,” the site writes. “All three seasons of High School DXD for one devil of a good time. Tissues included for the after party.”

If you are hoping to grab a copy of this bundle, the sale is still going strong with Funimation. The company is gearing up for its annual Black Friday rush, and if this sale says anything, it is that a lot of ecchi fans will be shelling out $69 real soon.

So, what do you make of this hilarious sale? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

If you are not familiar with High School DxD, then you should know the series is one rooted in supernatural adventures and gratuitous fan service. The story follows a boy named Issei Hyodo who is best known for his perverted ways. After being asked on a date, the boy is killed when the girl turns out to be a fallen angel. Issei is revived by a busty classmate of his named Rias who is a devil herself, and she contracts the boy to become her new pet as she reincarnated him into a devil during his resurrection.

High School DxD Hero originally premiered April 10 and is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation as well. The English dub cast of the series includes the returning Josh Grelle as Issei Hyodo, Jamie Marchi as Rias Gremory, Kelly Angel as Akeno Himejima Jad Saxton as Koneko Tojo, Alison Viktorin as Gasper Vladi, Sean O’Connor as Yuto Kiba and Lauren Landa as Xenovia Quarta.