‘High School DxD’ Sees Rias More NSFW Than Ever

High School DxD Hero is setting up the final arc of the season as the Gremory Family prepares to take on the rating game against Sairaorg, but Rias and Issei are having an emotional struggle as the two begin drifting apart.

Rias has been feeling more distant with Issei lately, thanks to all of the women around him, so she makes a final push to see how he truly feels. By nearly taking his virginity and resulting in the most NSFW Rias has been yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier in the series, Rias’ mother asked Issei to think about what Rias actually means to him as a person. He’s been nice to everyone around him despite their obvious crushes (which is a common problem for harem anime protagonists), and Rias has felt slighted as result. She meets him in the sauna (the NSFW image can be found here), where she basically makes her attack.

After putting his hands on her nude chest, she asks what he would do if he pushed her down. After making out with him (which you can see here), he thinks he’s going to lose his virginity. Until he calls her “President” like usual. Angry that he won’t use her name despite going that far, it caused a bigger rift between the two.

This certainly isn’t helped on the day of the rating game as Ravel Phenex (who gets the eyecatch of the episode, which you can find the NSFW results here) has a conversation with her mother in which Issei essentially agrees to marry her. Rias gets even more upset, to which Issei can only respond by calling “President” out to her once more.

The rift between the two is going to be a major plot point for the rest of the season, and their relationship is going to be even more integral to the series going forward. Maybe if their relationship gets better, fans could expect even more NSFW Rias before the series ends.

If you are not familiar with High School DxD, then you should know the series is one rooted in supernatural adventures and gratuitous fan service. The story follows a boy named Issei Hyodo who is best known for his perverted ways. After being asked on a date, the boy is killed when the girl turns out to be a fallen angel. Issei is revived by a busty classmate of his named Rias who is a devil herself, and she contracts the boy to become her new pet as she reincarnated him into a devil during his resurrection.

High School DxD Hero originally premiered April 10, is scheduled to run for 13 episodes, and is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation as well. The English dub cast of the series includes the returning Josh Grelle as Issei Hyodo, Jamie Marchi as Rias Gremory, Kelly Angel as Akeno Himejima Jad Saxton as Koneko Tojo, Alison Viktorin as Gasper Vladi, Sean O’Connor as Yuto Kiba and Lauren Landa as Xenovia Quarta.

Yoshifuma Sueda (Rail Wars!, MAOYU) is directing the series for producer Passione (Rail Wars!, Hinako Note). Kenji Konuta (Blood Lad, Servamp) is composing the music for the series, and Mokoto Uno (The Qwasar of Stigmata, Rail Wars!, and Love Hina) will be designing the characters of the series. Minami is performing the opening theme “Switch,” and the ending theme, “Motenai Kuseni” is performed by Tapimiru.