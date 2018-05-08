‘High School DxD’ Introduces A New Busty Beauty

High School DxD fans have been enjoying the fourth season of the series so far as High School DxD Hero has done its part to introduce plenty of new characters to its series in such a short time.

The newest reveal was a busty new figure, the witch Le Fay Pendragon, who is the newest member of Vali’s team of assorted powerful beings.

After the confrontation between Issei’s small group in Kyoto begins their confrontation with Cao Cao and the strange new Hero faction (which seems inspired by great heroes of the past, a la Fate/stay night), Le Fay comes in to interrupt the battle by summoning a giant weapon at Vali’s behest. Saying that Vali warned Cao Cao not to get in his way, now she’s out to stop him as well.

Her time in the episode is short, as the rest of the arc will most likely involve her further, but she made quite an impression on fans with her needing to shake Issei’s hand. As a huge fan of the Boob Dragon, Pendragon just had to shake Issei’s hand before doing anything else in this battle.

The series has yet to feature an outright witch like this, so it certainly will be interesting to see how strong Pendragon is compared to everyone else.

High School DxD Hero originally premiered April 10, is scheduled to run for 13 episodes, and is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation as well. The English dub cast of the series includes the returning Josh Grelle as Issei Hyodo, Jamie Marchi as Rias Gremory, Kelly Angel as Akeno Himejima Jad Saxton as Koneko Tojo, Alison Viktorin as Gasper Vladi, Sean O’Connor as Yuto Kiba and Lauren Landa as Xenovia Quarta.

Yoshifuma Sueda (Rail Wars!, MAOYU) is directing the series for producer Passione (Rail Wars!, Hinako Note). Kenji Konuta (Blood Lad, Servamp) is composing the music for the series, and Mokoto Uno (The Qwasar of Stigmata, Rail Wars!, and Love Hina) will be designing the characters of the series. Minami will be performing the opening theme “Switch,” and the ending theme, “Motenai Kuseni” will be performed by Tapimiru.

The fourth season also features the returning Japanese voice cast of Yuki Kaji as Issei Hyoudou, Yoko Hikasa as Rias Gremory, Azumi Asakura as Asia Argento, Shizuka Ito as Akeno Himejima, Ayana Taketatsu as Koneko Toujou, Kenji Nojima as Yuto Kiba, Risa Taneda as Xenovia, Maaya Uchida as Irina Shido, Ayane Sakura as Gasper Vlady, Ai Kakuma as Roseweisse, Rikiya Koyama as Azazel, Ryota Ohsaka as Vali, Yuichi Nakamura as Sairaorg Bael, and new cast members Sora Tokui as Kuno, and Kousuke Toriumi as Soso.

If you are not familiar with High School DxD, then you should know the series is one rooted in supernatural adventures and gratuitous fan service. The story follows a boy named Issei Hyodo who is best known for his perverted ways. After being asked on a date, the boy is killed when the girl turns out to be a fallen angel. Issei is revived by a busty classmate of his named Rias who is a devil herself, and she contracts the boy to become her new pet as she reincarnated him into a devil during his resurrection.