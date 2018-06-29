New ‘High School DxD’ Poster Turns Rias Into A Lingerie Model

With summer in full swing, one of anime’s most popular ecchi series is coming out to play. High School DxD is in the midst of its latest season, so heroines such as Rias Grimory are easy to find. And, thanks to one magazine, Rias has gotten the chance to experience a less-devilish career.

Now, if only Victoria’s Secret would give the girl a call…

Over on social media, the latest cover of Megami Magazine is being shared by fans of High School DxD. The notorious NSFW magazine has Rias on its cover, and the red-headed heroine is rocking a rather slinky set of lingerie.

As you can see here, the girl looks a bit different than she does in High School DxD Hero. The design she’s rocking appears to date back to the anime’s first season given her hair style. She can be seen sitting down half-naked in a cleavage-baring bra, an her thighs are barely covered with some stockings.

So, you can just imagine how Issei would react if he were the one snapping Rias here. Yes, the boy may be Rias’ pet, but he’d definitely try to make a move here if he could. It’s really just a matter of whether Rias would let him.

If you are not familiar with High School DxD, then you should know the series is one rooted in supernatural adventures and gratuitous fan service. The story follows a boy named Issei Hyodo who is best known for his perverted ways. After being asked on a date, the boy is killed when the girl turns out to be a fallen angel. Issei is revived by a busty classmate of his named Rias who is a devil herself, and she contracts the boy to become her new pet as she reincarnated him into a devil during his resurrection.

High School DxD Hero originally premiered April 10, is scheduled to run for 13 episodes, and is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation as well. The English dub cast of the series includes the returning Josh Grelle as Issei Hyodo, Jamie Marchi as Rias Gremory, Kelly Angel as Akeno Himejima Jad Saxton as Koneko Tojo, Alison Viktorin as Gasper Vladi, Sean O’Connor as Yuto Kiba and Lauren Landa as Xenovia Quarta.

Yoshifuma Sueda (Rail Wars!, MAOYU) is directing the series for producer Passione (Rail Wars!, Hinako Note). Kenji Konuta (Blood Lad, Servamp) is composing the music for the series, and Mokoto Uno (The Qwasar of Stigmata, Rail Wars!, and Love Hina) will be designing the characters of the series. Minami is performing the opening theme “Switch,” and the ending theme, “Motenai Kuseni” is performed by Tapimiru.