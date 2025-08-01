Horimiya Creator Shares Excitement Over New Series

HERO, the author of the beloved shonen romantic comedy manga, Horimiya, returned with a new series on July 28th, 2025. Illustrated by Daisuke Hagiwara, Horimiya was serialized in GFantasy from 2011 to 2021 and gained a massive fan following over the years. The manga even received an anime adaptation by CloverWorks in January 2021, just a few months before the manga’s ending. Although the adaptation gathered a lot of attention, it ended up adapting the entire story of 122 chapters into just 13 episodes. Luckily, CloverWorks released a side story titled Horimiya: Piece in 2023, covering the chapters that were left out in the main anime series. HERO’s new series, Room Where Voice Falls, is about cohabiting between two former high school classmates, who reunite after several years.

After the manga officially began serializing, the author shared on his official X handle, “I’m so thrilled about the new series that I’ve read the first chapter about 80 times.” HERO thanked the readers in another post, saying, “Thank you so much for reading it right away! I’m thrilled to hear your thoughts! The first chapter can be read in Weekly Spirits, Bic Comic, and Manga One.” The manga is currently only available in Japanese, and the global release date in English has yet to be revealed. Room Where Voices Fall will be serialized weekly, every Monday.

What Is the Plot of Room Where Voices Fall?

Image Courtesy of Shogakukan

Kagurazaka Itaru is an illustrator working for a corporate company, dealing with a demanding job and a company senior. Worn out with his hectic life, he suddenly gets a friend request from his former high school classmate, Fumiya Oji, who tells him about being harassed by a stalker. He is currently working as a streamer known for his beautiful and calming voice. Although Kagurazaka is not too enthusiastic about it, he couldn’t ignore Fumiya’s predicament and asked him to live with him temporarily until the stalker gives up.

Unexpectedly, Kagurazaka hears Fumiya’s soothing voice when the latter was streaming to women. As he has his own difficulties, the illustrator yearns to receive supportive words in that voice. You can check out the Japanese version of the manga on the official platform of Big Comic Bros. The official X handle of the Big Comic Spirits Editorial Department also introduces two characters apart from the main characters. One is Akiko Muko, Kagurazaka’s neighbor, and the other is Emiro Shono, his senior at work, who keeps making unreasonable requests.

For his new series, HERO is collaborating with Tsutsuji Takahashi for the first time. Additionally, the publisher has also been changed to Shogakukan, one of the biggest publishing companies in the country. Room Where Voices Fall is HERO’s third series after the ending of Horimiya, including Terasu Hikari wa Ani no Omokage, which was published in only three chapters in 2024. Aside from that, HERO is serializing another Boy’s Love manga, Takamatsu-kun, Ima Nan Percent? Illustrated by Aki Arata, the manga began serializing in April 2025 in Magazine Be x Boy and is currently ongoing.

H/T: HERO on X