Shonen Jump’s Best Hidden Gem Might Finally Be Receiving An Anime

In what has the potential to be one of this year’s best anime announcements, a Shonen Jump underrated gem is seemingly gearing up to announce its long-awaited anime adaptation that is very overdue. With so many pieces of information circulating, it is very likely that in one week’s time, long-time fans of the drama Akane-banashi will be celebrating the series finally receiving an anime. The series has been one of the magazine’s most consistent and best manga for quite some time now, and with Shonen Jump’s vacuum left by its hits that recently concluded, Akane-banashi has all the makings to be one of the most popular series in the magazine if it receives a proper anime.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It has been reported by several reputable accounts that a new domain, “akane-banashi.com”, has been recently registered. This by itself is not much to go off, but the fact that the series will be revealing new information in the upcoming Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #38, as well as publishing a new special chapter, and get a lead and cover page means that there is something big being planned behind the scenes, most likely an anime adaptation confirmation. There is also a Jump Press event planned before issue #38, and with all the stars aligning for the series to come to TV format, excitement is running high.

Akane-banashi’s Anime Is Way Overdue

The domain https://t.co/bakUBNFdtr was recently registered, and a Twitter Account @/akanebanashi_en is now active.



While still unknown if this is official, the series will be on the cover in Issue #38 and a Jump Press Showcase is due soon.



We'll report any further information. pic.twitter.com/HvblyUSoTR — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) July 31, 2025

As a child, Akane admired her father and his rakugo performances—a traditional Japanese storytelling art where a solo performer enacts humorous tales with multiple characters using only voice, gestures, and minimal movement. However, during a critical promotional test, her father and the other candidates were expelled from the prestigious Arakawa School, barring them from achieving the top rank of shin’uchi. Six years later, after secretly training under her father’s former master, Akane embarks on a journey to become a shin’uchi herself, aiming to restore her father’s honour and defend rakugo as a respected profession in the currently serialising manga written by Yuki Suenaga and illustrated by Takamasa Moue.

The series might be the action-packed battle shonen that Shonen Jump readers are used to, and add to the fact that the protagonist is a woman, Akane-banashi is definitely not typical. However, its brilliance shines when it comes to portraying drama, the rakugo art form, character interactions, and more. Even the art, an underrated trait of Akane-banashi, is stunning to say the least. The series has amazing potential to be the next Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju if it receives the proper care it deserves. While fans should definitely not get their hopes up when it comes to receiving information such as studio and staff if an anime is announced, there is still a lot of anticipation for next week on Shonen Jump’s potentially best current manga.