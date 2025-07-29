Horimiya Creator Returns With a Brand New Series (But There’s a Catch)

HERO, the author of one of the best romantic comedy series, Horimiya, returns with another manga four years after the conclusion of his hit series. Horimiya was serialized in GFantasy for a decade from 2011 to 2021 and gained a massive fan following. Before the manga concluded in May 2021, an anime adaptation by CloverWorks was also released in January of the same year. Fans have been awaiting an anime adaptation for ten years, but it was disappointing, to say the least. The animation, character design, and everything else were incredible, but the problem lay with the animation studio adapting the entire story, spanning 122 chapters, in just 13 episodes.

Luckily, two years later, in July 2023, the studio released a side story titled Horimiya: Piece, adapting the missing chapters from the original story. The 13-episode side story made up for most of the missing moments, but there were still several missing parts. Although the pacing was jumbled up, it wasn’t a major issue since the Horimiya manga is episodic in nature. With both the anime and manga reaching it’s conclusion, fans can look forward to this new Boy’s Love manga, titled Room Where Voices Fall, which debuted in the 35th issue of Big Comic Spirits on Monday. Unfortunately, the manga is currently unavailable in English, and there has been no information on the official release date to localize the series in the U.S. You can check out the Japanese version on the official platform of Big Comic Bros.

What Is the Plot of Room Where Voices Fall?

Image Courtesy of Shogakukan

The story follows Kagurazaka Itaru, an illustrator working for a corporate company, who lives alone in an apartment with a soundproof room. His former high school classmate, Fumiya Oji, reaches out to him one day by sending a friend request. Fumiya tells him about his grievances after being harassed by a stalker. After listening to his predicament, Kagurazaka has no choice but to invite Fumiya to stay with him temporarily, until the threat is over. Although the duo starts off on an unpleasant note, things begin to change when Kagurazaka hears Fumiya’s soothing voice while the latter was streaming to women. Struggling to keep up with the difficulties of his job, Kagurazaka also yearns to receive supportive words from him.

The official X handle of the Big Comic Spirits Editorial Department also shares the character introduction, sharing panels from the first chapter of the manga. Apart from introducing the two main characters, the account also introduces Akiko Muto, Kagurazaka’s neighbor, and Emiro Shono, his senior, who keeps making unreasonable requests. The manga is listed as a weekly spirit, meaning it will have a weekly schedule, releasing new chapters on Mondays.

HERO has previously collaborated with Horimiya artist Daisuke Hagiwara several times before. However, this time, the author’s story is being illustrated by Tsutsuji Takahashi. Not only that, but the publisher has also been changed to Shogakukan, which is one of the biggest publishing companies in the country.

