Horimiya Releases New Key Visual in Time for Valentine's Day

Horimiya has released a new key visual just in time for Valentine's Day! Hiroki Adachi's original romantic comedy series (officially known as Hori-san to Miyamura-kun) is now making its way through its long anticipated anime runs after one of the most watched romance premieres of the last few years. With the anime adaptation now a few episodes in, the series has progressed the main relationship between the titular Hori-san and Miyamura-kun. This duo is only going to get much closer before the anime comes to an end, and that's reflected in the newest key visual for the series.

The official Twitter account behind Horimiya's anime has released a new key visual for the adaptation just in time for the romantic holiday, and it teases just how much closer the two of them are going to get. There's one big giveaway in the visual, however, as it teases an upcoming makeover for Miyamura that sees him shed off much of his longer hair that he had been using to hide his piercings. He's also not wearing glasses! You can check it out for yourself below:

The fifth episode of the series saw the two growing closer than ever as Hori came to grips with the fact that Miyamura formally confessed to her, and it's clear that this duo is just going to get that much closer from this point on. If you wanted to check out this romantic comedy marvel for yourself, you can check it out with Funimation. The English SimulDub release of the series has kicked off officially as well.

But what do you think of this newest Horimiya key visual? How do you feel about the anime's run thus far? How are you liking the central two characters and their surrounding friends?