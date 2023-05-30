Horror Romance Web-Comic Announces TV Adaptation

Horror in the anime world isn't as well represented as genres such as action, romance, and comedy. With such little representation in the medium, it can be quite difficult to find fantastic representations of stories that will make your skin crawl in anime. Luckily, a creepy webcomic is set to receive its own upcoming anime adaptation as Red Fox is heading to the small screen. While the premise of the series might sound familiar, the contents are anything but.

Red Fox first premiered as a webcomic in 2017, ending its run in 2019 thanks to publishers Yedam and Wisdom House. While the series first premiered as a Korean story, it did make its way to the West thanks to English publishers NetComics and Tappytoon to name a few. The series focuses on a killer fox that brutally murders the humans of its world until it falls in love with a female member of the human race. The anime adaptation will reportedly arrive in either 2024 or 2025, marking another webcomic that received an anime series. Previous examples of webcomics becoming anime include the likes of One-Punch Man, The God of High School, Noblesse, and Kengan Ashura to name a few.

The Horror of Red Fox

Horror romance webtoon "Red Fox" by Hama, Jangjak is getting an animated adaptation produced by Aniplus & released on Korean streaming service Laftel in 2024~2025 pic.twitter.com/1fL7VC7LE4 — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) May 30, 2023

Horror still does find its way into the anime world. One of the biggest, most anticipated adaptations that are on the horizon is Toonami's Uzumaki, which will adapt the twisted series into an anime for the first time. While no release date has been shared by Cartoon Network, the footage released so far has horror fans dying to see more.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the original webcomic, here's the official description of Red Fox that breaks down the supernatural romance, "Welcome to Ibana, a beautiful country also known as the red country. Here, lives the red fox, a wily beast who takes on the form of a human and feasts on the livers of humans. For hundreds of years, the fox kills without hesitation until, thanks to one human woman, it comes to know what that human emotion called "love", truly is. Out of the land of fire, erupts the cruel yet tragic love story of one evil spirit who yearns to possess the heart of one human woman."

What has been your favorite anime adapted from the events of a webcomic? Have you had the chance to dive into the twisted world of Red Fox? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of horror.