A Bodybuilding Anime Just Debuted The Best Arnold Schwarzenneger, Jason Statham Cameo

Anime series aren’t shy about throwing in hilarious easter eggs and cameos when they are looking to get a rise from their audiences. Such is the case with the summer anime series “How Heavy Are The Dumbbells You Lift” that follows the character of Hibiki as she attempts to shed some pounds and build some muscle at a nearby gym that offers all kinds of hilarious situations and now, even a few amazing celebrity references with the inclusion of two of the biggest action movie stars in the world: Arnold Schwarzenneger and Jason Statham.

Twitter User LaureninSpace seemingly struggles with her love of the series while sharing these cameos of both Arnold in his Terminator attire and a character that is very strongly based on the lead of the Transporter series, and the recently released Hobbs and Shaw movie, Jason Statham:

I am so glad I stuck with the dumbbell show. This episode is titled “Have You Seen God Before?” and stars Arnold for some reason pic.twitter.com/sOqINYBPyC — Lauren (@laureninspace) August 28, 2019

What more needs to be said about these two Hollywood juggernauts. Arnold Schwarzenegger will be returning soon to the Terminator franchise with the upcoming sequel release, Terminator Dark Fate and has more action movies under his belt than we can count. His version of the T-800 will also be appearing as DLC in the wildly popular video game, Mortal Kombat 11. From Predator to Commando to Last Action Hero, when most people think “action hero star”, they think of Arnold. Statham is no slouch in this department as well though, releasing some amazing movies of his own, though we have to admit that the Crank films will always hold a special place in our hearts.

What do you think of these hilarious cameos in the anime franchise of How Heavy Are The Dumbbells You Lift? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and dumbbells!

For those unfamiliar with the hilarious, slice of life anime series, the franchise premiered this year on television screens across the world, based on a manga that had eight volumes to its name and released in 2016. The current season of the anime franchise will be twelve episodes from Funimation Productions and produced by Studio Doga Koba.

The official description of the anime franchise reads as such: “Hibiki Sakura’s love for food is starting to affect her size. In effort to slim down, she scopes out her local gym only to discover two problems—it’s a haven for intimidating body builders, and her classmate Akemi has a weirdly aggressive muscle obsession. After meeting her handsome personal trainer, Machio, Hibiki bites the bullet and starts her quest for a hot bod!”