Did Toei Animation Just Spoil The ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie’s Runtime?

The closer we get to the first Dragon Ball Super movie’s release in Japan this December, the more fans will get to know about the mysterious story of the film itself.

As the first in a new series of interviews about the movie titled “Dragon Ball Movie: Front Line,” which will feature new info and staff interviews on the film’s official website (thanks to translations provided by Twitter user @Herms98), Dragon Room chief Akio Iyoku may or may not have revealed how long the Dragon Ball Super movie will be.

(Iyoku mentions that telling a complete story in 2 hours is possibly easier for Toriyama than doing the story for a long-running TV show, but this reference to 2 hours seems like a figure of speech rather than the literal run time of the final film) — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) April 29, 2018

In the interview after mentioning how much original creator Akira Toriyama contributed to the film, Iyoku coyly plays around with fans and mentions that “telling a complete story in 2 hours is possibly easier for Toriyama than doing the story for a long-running TV show.”

It’s good news for fans of the series that liked Toriyama’s contributions, but the shorter time will help the rest of the staff during production as well. As for how long the film will be, Iyoku mentions the generic time stamp of 2 hours for the film (and says it as a figure of speech) but this does not necessarily debunk that theory either.

With Battle of Gods lasting an hour and 45 minutes, and Resurrection F running for an hour and 34 minutes, there is more of a chance that the first Dragon Ball Super movie will last closer to two hours than not. This would definitely be good news considering the settings the movie wants to cover.

